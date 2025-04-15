The world shared a laugh after watching pallbearers plunge into a grave as they carried a casket

People at the funeral were stunned by the incident that happened very fast, and tried to help the gentlemen

One person in attendance documented the mishap and uploaded it online, which went viral with over three million views

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A lot goes through people’s minds during a funeral, and most thoughts are about the food they are about to indulge in or their late friend.

Pallbearers fell into the grave with the casket they were carrying at a funeral. Image: @RubberBall Productions

Source: Getty Images

Nobody ever thinks about pallbearers plunging into the grave with the casket they are holding.

Pallbearers fall with casket into grave

The world was in stitches as they replayed a video taken from a funeral. Pallbearers were seen carrying a casket to its grave.

One person at the funeral filmed the moment and caught the gentlemen plunging into the burial hole with the casket. The incident happened so fast and unexpectedly that everyone else was stunned by the unusual mishap.

As the guys began to lay down the casket, the platform below them collapsed and sucked them into the grave. People tried to help the gentlemen up from their epic fall.

The video went viral and got reposted by thousands of people. The Sun picked it up and reposted it on TikTok, where it generated over three million views five days after posting.

They captioned the post:

“Horror moment, pallbearers plunge into the grave during a funeral. This is the horrifying moment for a group of pallbearers who slipped into a grave during a funeral.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

People amused by funeral mishap

Social media users were floored by the clip and expressed themselves in the comments:

The internet was floored by pallbearers who fell into a grave during a funeral. Image: @02o Creative.

Source: Getty Images

@Jedibri81 cracked a joke:

“They’re in grave danger.”

@Veronica explained:

“My grandpa was a prankster in life. When he died, it poured rain at his funeral. The hearse got stuck in the mud. Pallbearers fell and dropped the casket. My grandma laughed. She said he would have loved.”

@jonboy6392 made an excuse:

“Well, they weren't small pallbearers, and that looked like a large-sized coffin.”

@nfelvis68 cackled:

“Was the guy in the coffin okay?

@A Person Has No Face made a joke:

“I laughed so hard, I was coffin.”

@PlayingWithFire commented:

“His friends let him down one last time.”

@daddy cool...asked:

“Why was the grave so wide?”

@Dana wrote:

“He did not want to go alone.”

@jwoody1073 confessed:

“I smiled when I watched it. I feel a bit bad now, but I know if I watched it again, I'd smile again.”

3 More funeral-related stories by Briefly News

South Africans were outraged by one Mzansi youngster who climbed into a six-foot-deep grave out of curiosity and trended online.

A lady had South Africans very emotional after sharing how she unintentionally recorded her mother's death in a now-viral TikTok post.

A widow explained on social media the pain of losing her husband after two months of marriage in a now-viral TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News