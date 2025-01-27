Global site navigation

“I’m So Sorry”: SA Emotional After Hun Shares How She Unintentionally Recorded Mom’s Death
People

“I’m So Sorry”: SA Emotional After Hun Shares How She Unintentionally Recorded Mom’s Death

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A South African lady shared how she unintentionally recorded her mother’s death trying to prove a point 
  • Gina hopped on a viral TikTok trend where people share some of their traumatic experiences that contributed to who they are now 
  • Social media users got emotional after learning the woman’s story and shared lovely messages in the comments 

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

No matter how many times we experience the death of a loved one, nobody gets used to it as the sudden departure is shocking.

Lady opens up about traumatic experience
A Mzansi woman shared one of her most traumatic experiences. Image: @cherryk0la_.
Source: TikTok

One lady will never forget how her mother left her at a young age after she tried to prove her point.

SA emotional after hun shares how she recorded mom’s death

There’s a new viral TikTok trend that gave social media platforms a chance to explain their behaviours. They get to open up about their past traumas and their life-changing experiences.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

A young South African lady, Gina shared how she unintentionally recorded her mom’s death. One night she recorded her mother snoring heavily to prove to her that she was a noisy sleeper after denying:

Read also

"I wish your dad could adopt me": SA warmed by wholesome father-daughter relationship

“Turns out she had a heart attack in her sleep and never lived to see that video.”

Gina’s shocking twist hit Mzansi like a ton of bricks and left many emotional.

See the TikTok post below:

Lady reminded of mom's death
A South African lady opened up about her mother's death. Image: @cherryk0la_.
Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to lady’s traumatic story of losing mom

SA emotional after lady's traumatic story
South Africans were emotional after hearing one lady's traumatic story. Image: @cherryk0la_.
Source: TikTok

Social media users felt sorry for Gina and left messages in the comments section:

@Ms M 💗 said:

“I’m so sorry.”

@neliswa🌺 sympathised with the lady:

“Oh, my goodness. I'm so sorry you had to go through that.”

@ManicPixieNightmare🧚🏾 wrote:

“Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry.”

@Y-isha commented:

“So sorry you went through that.”

@Emihle.M❤️ wrote:

“What? I’m so sorry.”

3 More stories like this by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a News reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Hot: