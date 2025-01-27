“I’m So Sorry”: SA Emotional After Hun Shares How She Unintentionally Recorded Mom’s Death
- A South African lady shared how she unintentionally recorded her mother’s death trying to prove a point
- Gina hopped on a viral TikTok trend where people share some of their traumatic experiences that contributed to who they are now
- Social media users got emotional after learning the woman’s story and shared lovely messages in the comments
No matter how many times we experience the death of a loved one, nobody gets used to it as the sudden departure is shocking.
One lady will never forget how her mother left her at a young age after she tried to prove her point.
There’s a new viral TikTok trend that gave social media platforms a chance to explain their behaviours. They get to open up about their past traumas and their life-changing experiences.
A young South African lady, Gina shared how she unintentionally recorded her mom’s death. One night she recorded her mother snoring heavily to prove to her that she was a noisy sleeper after denying:
“Turns out she had a heart attack in her sleep and never lived to see that video.”
Gina’s shocking twist hit Mzansi like a ton of bricks and left many emotional.
See the TikTok post below:
Mzansi reacts to lady’s traumatic story of losing mom
Social media users felt sorry for Gina and left messages in the comments section:
@Ms M 💗 said:
“I’m so sorry.”
@neliswa🌺 sympathised with the lady:
“Oh, my goodness. I'm so sorry you had to go through that.”
@ManicPixieNightmare🧚🏾 wrote:
“Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry.”
@Y-isha commented:
“So sorry you went through that.”
@Emihle.M❤️ wrote:
“What? I’m so sorry.”
