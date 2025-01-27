A South African lady shared how she unintentionally recorded her mother’s death trying to prove a point

Gina hopped on a viral TikTok trend where people share some of their traumatic experiences that contributed to who they are now

Social media users got emotional after learning the woman’s story and shared lovely messages in the comments

No matter how many times we experience the death of a loved one, nobody gets used to it as the sudden departure is shocking.

A Mzansi woman shared one of her most traumatic experiences. Image: @cherryk0la_.

One lady will never forget how her mother left her at a young age after she tried to prove her point.

SA emotional after hun shares how she recorded mom’s death

There’s a new viral TikTok trend that gave social media platforms a chance to explain their behaviours. They get to open up about their past traumas and their life-changing experiences.

A young South African lady, Gina shared how she unintentionally recorded her mom’s death. One night she recorded her mother snoring heavily to prove to her that she was a noisy sleeper after denying:

“Turns out she had a heart attack in her sleep and never lived to see that video.”

Gina’s shocking twist hit Mzansi like a ton of bricks and left many emotional.

See the TikTok post below:

A South African lady opened up about her mother's death. Image: @cherryk0la_.

Mzansi reacts to lady’s traumatic story of losing mom

South Africans were emotional after hearing one lady's traumatic story. Image: @cherryk0la_.

Social media users felt sorry for Gina and left messages in the comments section:

@Ms M 💗 said:

“I’m so sorry.”

@neliswa🌺 sympathised with the lady:

“Oh, my goodness. I'm so sorry you had to go through that.”

@ManicPixieNightmare🧚🏾 wrote:

“Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry.”

@Y-isha commented:

“So sorry you went through that.”

@Emihle.M❤️ wrote:

“What? I’m so sorry.”

