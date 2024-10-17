A woman on TikTok shared a heartbreaking story of having a fallout with her family after her mother died

In her now-viral TikTok video, Dione Xanthe had a heart-to-heart with her late mom about the brutal life she's now living

Social media users were crushed by the woman's unfortunate situation and tried to comfort her in a thread of comments

After her mother passed, Dione Xanthe experienced another side of her family that made her heartache.

The lady was insulted and abandoned by her loved ones during her life's weakest and most painful season.

Lady shares brutal life after mom's death

Dione Xanthe's life took a turn for the worse after the death of her mom. Without her caregiver to defend her, the rest of the family insulted and abandoned her at her lowest.

Her father also moved on and started a new life without Xanthe, which made her grieving harder. The family accused the lady of killing her mother and kicked her out of the house.

Xanthe then moved out to stay with her toxic and abusive lover, who escalated her anxiety. Her tough life led her to practice prostitution to sustain herself:

"I had a hard time doing this."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's misfortunes after mom dies

Dione Xanthe's story crushed social media users:

@enhlexichavo was pained by the lady's story:

"Yoh, I’m so sorry, sisi. I see she has YouTube. Let's subscribe to her YouTube channel so she can grow and make enough money to take care of herself, guys."

@goddess_me2 shared:

"Sending healing. I wouldn't wish this on anyone."

@Keo M realised:

"OMG, this video is proof that we shouldn't judge anyone. We don't know their pain, their difficulties and what they face."

@Treasure commented:

"I broke down when I saw your episode with your dad."

@Hazel. maybun could not deal with the heartbreak:

"This has to be one of the saddest videos under this sound. Yeses. I hope you find healing one day, sis."

@evah212 shared:

"This broke me; I am really sorry a lot of us are going through a lot. Stay strong, baby girl."

@Khehlakazi Hayley realised:

"People are going through the most, you guys."

@busas_m was scarred:

"I'm literally in tears. I'm so sorry."

@Nthabiseng Skyflower shared:

"Losing a mother hits hard! I pray you find healing and comfort in God. By his stripes, you are healed."

@Beauty Maseko said:

"I can't stop crying, families show their real feelings towards you as soon as your mom passes on. Love and light, mama. I'm proud of you."

Love letter to late mom updating her about life

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok wrote a cute letter to her late mom, updating her about life after her passing. Mbali was devastated about her mom’s passing, but as life went on, she found it in her heart to heal and work hard to secure a successful life.

Social media users loved the cute post she composed as she documented her life for her late mom who died when she was young. Briefly News reached out to Mbali to hear more about her story.

