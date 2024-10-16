A lady shared an amusing video showing her man returning from the groove in the early morning hours after she had asked him to get her something.

The woman ended up making a plan after seeing that it was taking her man longer than she thought to get her what she had asked for

Social media users shared shocking comments in the comments section, taking a light, funny video and turning it into a serious thing

A lady got harsh advice after sharing a light video of her man. Image: @zandiledube10

A lady could not believe her eyes when she read the comments on a video she posted of her man returning from a night out late after she asked him for food.

The video was shared under the user handle @zandiledube10, attracting many views, comments and likes.

The guy returns home after a night of fun

The video captures the guy entering the house, looking tipsy and carrying a plastic bag with the food he was asked to bring.

Watch the video below:

The video leaves Mzansi divided

After seeing the comments on the lady's feed, it became clear that many people missed the joke in the video as they called for the lady to dump her man. Others scolded her for opening for him, asking her to pack and leave.

User@Mants said:

"He’s selfish!!!! You deserve better!"

User @Hloni771 asked:

"What's wrong here🤷🤷? Most of you get empty promises baze bavale nafoune it's not like she's sick and stuff."

Usee @Jamil Beauty Empire joked:

"My partner did this to me once, and let me tell you, he won’t try it ever again 🤣 instead, he'd rather leave me money off his card cause he is trying to avoid this situation."

User @Sihle_LaMlambo said:

"Here I was thinking it's cute 'cause he still came with the food😅😅 until I opened the comments.. hay guys, it's not that deep."

User @Tswana_hun advised:

"Divorce, babe Divorce."

User @Helen Makibi added:

"Why did you open the door?"

