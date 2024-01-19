A man took to TikTok to expose his aunty for shutting the door in his face

In the video clip, the lady is seen walking out of the kitchen while her nephew pleads with her to open the door

Online users flooded his comments, with others sharing their own experiences

One aunty caused a massive stir on social media after she locked her nephew out of the house.

An aunty locks a youngster out of the house after returning from the groove in a TikTok video. Image: @weluvyustarboii/ Petri Oeschger/Getty Image

Source: UGC

A woman locked her nephew after he arrived late from the groove

@weluvyustarboii took him to TikTok to showcase how his aunty locked him out of the house. The auntie is seen in the video walking through the kitchen and yelling at the young man. It appears that the auntie is having none of it since she appears upset as she leaves the kitchen.

The video ends with the woman switching off the light on her way out of the kitchen while her nephew stood outside the house pleading her to open the door. But the lady was not even bothered. She just kept walking as if no one was calling her.

The video has gathered over 213.3 K views, thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to a man being locked out of his home

People laughed at the young man while others shared their experiences of being locked out after returning home late from the club.

Muziibu could not help but poke fun at the young man, saying:

"She's finally off to bed, knowing very well that you safe."

Bongiwe Tshabalala added:

"Mara parents should start appreciating that we're back home at least, cut us some slack."

Ella766 commented:

"She's the best no skelling."

Phindile Khoza Mabon poked fun at her, saying:

"I can’t wait to do this to my children."

Kiki wrote:

"She waited up all night for u guys just to leave you outside."

Nomonde kunene was in shock mode:

"Haibo."

Bonolo.m simlpy said:

"Why is auntie being mean."

Angry mother shows up at groove in nightgown & drags daughter home

Briefly News previously reported a story of a video of a disappointed mother dragging her daughter out of the groove, which has gone viral and left people with mixed emotions.

African mothers are hectic! They take no nonsense and are not afraid to walk right into a situation and take you out of it if they do not feel you should be there, and that is precisely what this momma did.

Source: Briefly News