“She’s Not Letting Him Go”: Woman Grabs Onto RG Snyman While Taking Photos, SA Entertained
- A rugby-loving lady could not hold herself after seeing an opportunity to take pictures with the Springboks player Rudolph Gerhardus Snyman
- The lady left the online community rolling on the floor after holding the player very tight as he took selfies
- Some social media users did not hesitate to share their amusement, taking to the feed to share humourous comments
A South African woman had her day made after rugby player RG Snyman allowed her to grab onto him while taking snaps together at a rugby field.
The video clip of the lady in action made its way to TikTok through the rugby content-focused account under the user handle @coloured24seve7.
The lady caught in action
The clip shared by @coloured24seve7 shows the lady asking the tall rugby player for a picture while he is rushing to get out of the field. After agreeing, the tall rugby player takes her phone to capture selfies while the lady grabs him tight.
Watch the video below:
Social media users speak about the woman's actions
The video caught the attention of many, reaching 105K views and almost 200 comments from Mzansi peeps who laughed off the lady's actions. Others agreed they would do the same if they were in her situation.
User @Wayne Jordan joked:
"This is how I'll be holding on to my bonus this December so it can get me to January 😂."
User @NotYourAverageBoyfriend012 shared:
"RG Snyman, she was willing to risk it all🤣."
User @Deebriandrea added:
"That's me if I have the opportunity. I can die for these guys."
User @James Mwangi said:
"She's in love 😅."
User @thandoe_khumalo added:
"Not her trying to strike a pose while walking 😂😂😂."
User @Marcus said:
"Guys, you can’t impose yourselves like this. Especially to white people."
Source: Briefly News
