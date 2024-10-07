“How Tall Are You?”: Short Man’s Photo With Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman Sends Mzansi
- A man on TikTok shared a few pictures of himself standing next to Springbok players at a local gym
- One of the pictures saw the guy standing between Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman, who were metres taller than him
- Many social media users rushed to the comment section to crack jokes about the visible height difference
Taking pictures with the Springboks is definitely something to brag about, as not everyone gets the chance to meet these rugby legends up close.
However, when a man proudly posed alongside two towering players, internet users were quick to crack jokes, poking fun at the noticeable height difference.
Man poses with Springbok players
TikTok user Musawenkosi Mazibuko, who uses the handle @musawenkosimazibuko, uploaded photos of himself with a few Springbok stars at a local gym.
The first two pictures showed the man standing beside Ox Nché and Cheslin Kolbe.
The third picture showed Musawenkosi posing with Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman. The rugby fan stood between the men twice his size compared to the previous rugby players.
He also snapped a picture of the team getting in their workout.
Take a look at the pictures below:
SA jokes about man's picture with Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman
Thousands of local internet users rushed to the comment section to talk about the difference in height between the man and the rugby stars.
A curious @tariq_big_will asked:
"How tall are you, brother?"
@msuthu31 laughed and said:
"Not me going back to the first slide to check how tall you are."
@amahle_nd jokingly added in the comments:
"The third frame looks like a first-day-of-Grade-1 picture."
@preciousdee27 humorously said:
"You're definitely down to earth."
@_g_h_0_s_t__ laughed and wrote to Musawenkosi:
"I think we all want to know how tall you are, bro. We are concerned."
@lisababela jokingly compared the three men in the picture to international stars:
"It's The Rock, Kevin Hart and Shaquille O'Neal."
