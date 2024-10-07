A video showed four Springbok players having a good time in Mauritius, sailing on a yacht with former Springbok star Cabous van der Westhuizen

Spouses and children joined some of the rugby champs as they sang along to Leon Schuster's song Pretty Kabousie

Members of the online community loved the short clip, saying that the rugby stars deserved the break from the field

A few Springbok players were enjoying themselves on a yacht. Images: @albe_usn

Source: TikTok

After making South Africa proud by winning the 2024 Rugby Championship, some Springbok players took time to relax and unwind with family and friends. A few of these rugby stars were spotted enjoying themselves on a yacht in Mauritius.

Springboks on a yacht

In a TikTok video posted on the account of the local model and founder of the nutritional supplements brand USN, Albé Geldenhuys (@albe_usn), four Springbok stars, their partners, and children were sailing the Mauritian seas.

The rugby players included Cheslin Kolbe, Vincent Koch, Faf De Klerk and Eben Etzebeth, who stayed at Club Med, an all-inclusive beach and mountains resort, while on vacation.

The athletes and Albé (possibly behind the camera) enjoyed their time with former Springbok Jacobus 'Cabous' van der Westhuizen, who resides on the beautiful island east of Africa, listening to Leon Schuster's Pretty Kabousie.

Albé wrote in his caption:

"It's all about Cabousie se boutjies! Our green and gold heroes celebrated the highest Sharks try scorer of all time, Pretty Cabousie."

Watch the video below:

Internet reacts to Springboks on yacht

A few fans of the Springboks rushed to the comment section to express their thoughts on some team members having a ball of a time in Mauritius, possibly celebrating their recent win.

@nf_f67 shared their thoughts on the former Springboks player:

"Cabous is a legend and one of the most down-to-earth men. Always having fun and living life."

@sa_alibro jokingly said to app users:

"They shouldn't be allowed on the same boat. We risk losing the team."

@babybearmamuis wrote in the comments:

"Legends on one boat."

A happy @annscott67 said:

"I love to see you guys having fun."

@jennylombard10 told the men:

"Enjoy. You guys deserve it."

@essie0205 loved that Eben was on daddy duty:

"This is nice. Look at Little Eben. She's enjoying herself."

@yolandeclaasen wondered about the current Springboks captain in the comments, writing:

"Where is Siya (Kolisi)?"

Rassie Erasmus celebrates Springboks despite World Rugby rankings

In another story, Briefly News reported that Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus remained positive after the national rugby team was ranked second worldwide.

The news underwhelmed locals as the Boks fought hard to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

