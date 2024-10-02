Rassie Erasmus remained positive after the Springboks were ranked second by the World Rugby rankings and showed off his sweet moves

The news underwhelmed Mzansi as the Boks fought hard to win the 2024 Rugby Championship

Social media users discredited the rankings and were amused by Rassie's awesome dance moves

The resilient rugby union coach refused to cry over Springbok's second-place ranking in the World Rugby rankings even after a phenomenal win.

The Mzansi rugby team battled for the 2024 2024 Rugby Championship title but needed help to claim the top spot on the World Rugby rankings.

Rassie Erasmus celebrates Springboks with sweet moves

Mzansi was underwhelmed by the ranking of the Springboks even after achieving the great victory of winning the 2024 Rugby Championship. The Boks surrendered the number one spot to the Los Pumas after their 29-28 defeat and have not been able to claim it back.

Rassie Erasmus chose not to feed into the underwhelming news and celebrated the team by dancing and assuring SA that their Rugby team was number one:

"When you're ranked no.2, but everyone knows you're no.1."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by Rassie celebrating Springboks despite rankings

Social media users were amused by Rassie's dancing and discredited the World Rugby rankings:

@Stella showed appreciation for the coach:

"Rassie the goat of the goats."

@PhoenixAsele2000 shared:

"The only leader I recognize in RSA."

@Bigdawg hyped the coach up:

"Go, uncle Rassie, the goat of goats."

@Old But Gold 80s Hits paid the rankings no mind:

"Let them keep their number one ranking. We will cry in our 4 World Cups."

@Mignon Cronje commented:

"We don't need rankings because they don't know what we know."

@Bradley loved the moves:

"A man for every occasion. He works hard and surely parties harder. Go Dr. Rassie."

@sibongilexaba07 highlighted:

"Only if our politicians can be like you can our country be like Singapore or even better! Just drying."

@Owen20 shared:

"The president of the country."

@makhendleleni discredited the IRB rankings:

"The IRB rankings are rigged; we know that, and we don't care because we know that we are the best in the world."

Coach Rassie Erasmus makes two changes

Briefly News also reported that Jaden Hendrikse and Canan Moodie have been named in the starting line-up for the Springboks ahead of the clash against New Zealand on Saturday, 7 September 2024. World Cup-winning coach Rassie Erasmus said he expects a tough match against the All Blacks after a thrilling 31-27 victory in the first.

Test Local rugby fans said they trusted Erasmus on social media and suggested how the world champions could beat their fierce rivals in Cape Town.

