The Springboks will face Argentina on Saturday, 21 September 2024, and Thomas du Toit called the match a 'clash of the Titans'

Forward Du Toit said Los Pumas take pride in their scrumming power, and the Boks will have to be prepared for the challenge

Local rugby fans backed Du Toit to play a starring role for the world champions, who are aiming for glory in the Rugby Championship

Powerful Bok star Thomas du Toit said he is ready to face the Titans of Argentina's forward pack as he expects a challenge in the scrums.

The world champions will be looking to take one step closer to the Rugby Championship title when they face Los Pumas in Argentina on Saturday, 21 September 2024.

Bok prop Thomas du Toit expects a battle against Argentina. Image: Steve Haag and James Worsfold.

Du Toit hopes to follow in the footsteps of teammates such as Cheslin Kolbe, who has impressed during the side's unbeaten run in the Rugby Championship.

Thomas du Toit is looking forward to facing Argentina

According to the SA Rugby website, Du Toit said Argentina would be a challenging match and the side wants to repay the faith shown by management after new faces were added to the squad.

Du Toit said:

"The scrums are going to be a proper clash of the titans. Argentina prides itself on its scrum so that it will be a proper battle. As players, we feel the faith placed in us as the coaches continue to build the squad, but that also comes with a big responsibility, and we all know that and believe in what is being built in the team."

Fans praised Du Toit

Local rugby fans backed the Boks on social media and said Du Toit deserves to be a starting player for the world champions.

Jeff Bridger wants Du Toit to improve:

"He better perform. Boks need a strong tighthead."

Brendan-Marc Fouche gave the Boks advice:

"Watch the scrum penalties, simple."

Bongisiwe Duma is a fan:

"This guy is effective when on the field. Can't wait to watch him."

RiRi Love supports the Boks:

"WE GOT YOU BOKKIES."

Lourens Millard backed Du Toit:

"Glad to see Thomas getting some game time. He is playing excellent rugby."

