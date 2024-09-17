Newly appointed Richards Bay FC coach Brandon Truter said he is willing to work with dedicated players as he promises the club will not be easy opponents in the PSL

The Natal Rich Boyz got their season off to a good start after they beat TS Galaxy 1-0 on Sunday, 15 September 2024

Local football fans showed scepticism on social media as they felt Truter might be in over his head in the PSL

Coach Brandon Truter said Richards Bay FC will aim to make teams uncomfortable in the PSL this season.

The Natal Rich Boys' mentor said several hungry players are at the club, and he aims to build on their season-opening 1-0 victory over TS Galaxy on Sunday, 15 September 2024.

Richards Bay FC coach Brandon Truter wants to see hunger from his players. Image: RichardsBayFC.

Previously, Truter coached Moroka Swallows in the PSL and has been given another chance in Mzansi's top flight after replacing Vusumuzi Vilakazi.

Brandon Truter has plans for Richards Bay FC

Truter speaks about Richards Bay in the tweet below:

According to SportsWire, Truter said the club is determined to make an impression on the league after they needed to win the PSL playoffs to survive relegation last season.

Truter said:

"So, it is a team that has something to prove. If they want to prove it, I can work with that, and the hunger is there. The amount of time spent on analysis these days is always about weaknesses and strengths, and you look to capitalize on them or make them as uncomfortable to the opponents as possible. But I'm sure teams will make it uncomfortable; it's about how we receive that and react to it."

Fans are pessimistic

Local football fans showed pessimism about Richards Bay on social media, feeling Truter would be in trouble before the end of the year.

Sthabiso Wanda is pessimistic:

"Draws will follow."

Mukona Mukosi says Truter will fail:

"Brandon Truter always start on a high note. He will be clubless before the end of the year."

Sakhile S'busiso KaMjadu asked a question:

"Where can I buy a Richards Bay FC jersey?"

Thandeka Sola backs the club:

"Well done, Rich Boys."

Simbarashe Nzvenga is sceptical:

"Let's talk in December about Truter."

Richards Bay FC secures big-money sponsorship

As Briefly News reported, Richards Bay FC has signed a new R100 million sponsorship deal with energy company Phakwe Group.

The energy company will invest money in the club, which needed to win the PSL playoff to avoid relegation last season.

