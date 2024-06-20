Richards Bay FC beat Baroka FC 4-0 on Wednesday, 19 June 2024, to secure their PSL survival for next season

The Kwa-Zulu Natal side beat out Baroka FC and Tuks to stay in Mzansi's top flight next season

Fans took to social media to celebrate the Rich Boys' survival, while others blasted the PSL playoff format

Richards Bay FC will remain in the PSL next season after beating Baroka FC 4-0 on Wednesday, 19 June, 2024.

The Natal side won the playoff tournament to stay in the PSL after Magesi FC secured their promotion to Mzansi's top flight by winning the NFD title.

Richards Bay will stay in the PSL

Richards bay confirmed their victory over Baroka in the tweet below:

While Richards Bay has kept its PSL status, Tuks and Baroka, who suspended coach Dan Malesela, will return to the NFD next season.

Coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi will now get a chance to improve his team's performance after finishing 15th in the PSL last season.

Fans celebrated Richards Bay's survival

Local football fans took to social media to congratulate the Natal side, while others have called for the PSL to change the playoff format.

Thomas Mametsa said Baroka decided their fate:

"They made a big mistake by getting rid of Dan Dans."

Mpendulo Wethu Sonke is against the playoff system:

"These playoffs are nonsense and unfair. A team from the PSL will always have an advantage."

Oagiseng Bafana Elesang is not surprised:

"Richards Bay was on strong form when the league ended, so I'm not surprised by their performance."

Bhele Manyonya welcomed the side back:

"Welcome back, Rich Boys."

Thembinkosi Goodman Nyawo backed Richard's Bay:

"Well done, home boyz."

Sizwe Syabonga enjoyed the match:

"What a beautiful game!!!"

Monica Mafani is proud:

"Proud of you."

Thabza Chochi backed Richard's Bay:

"Congrats to coach Vusimuzi Vilakazi and the team."

Thabo Kobane backed coach Vilakazi:

"The future is bright for the young coach. Vilakazi will become a great tactician if well supported with proper resources."

Tsele Bareng wants a new playoff system:

"Imagine a team failing the whole season and getting a second chance to play top-flight football. Teams from number two to four in the NFD must play the playoffs."

Marumo Gallants buy Moroka Swallows' PSL status

As Briefly News reported, Marumo Gallants will play in Mzansi's top league next season after they bought Moroka Swallows' PSL status.

After the PSL approves the purchase, Gallants said they will move the club to Bloemfontein next season.

