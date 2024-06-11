Marumo Gallants will be the newest side in the PSL after they purchased the top-flight status of cash-strapped Moroka Swallows

The sale of the club is yet to be cleared by the PSL, yet Gallants have already begun plans to relocate the club to Bloemfontein

Local fans took to social media to welcome the new side to the PSL, while others called for an end to clubs buying their way into Mzansi's top league

While Magesi FC qualified for the PSL through promotion, Marumo Gallants flexed their financial muscle to earn their place in Mzansi's top flight.

The Limpopo side beat Maritzburg United to purchase the PSL status of cash-strapped Moroka Swallows, and they are waiting for the sale to be approved.

Marumo Gallants will play in the PSL

Gallants will play in the PSL, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Gallants already started making plans for Swallows, who veteran coach Steve Komphela left during last season.

The source said:

"The plans are to relocate the club to Bloemfontein while the current staff have been informed of the club's plans."

Fans pick a name for the new PSL side

Local football fans took to social media to call for an end to clubs' ability to purchase a PSL status, while others have picked a new name.

Tp Nkwali asked a question:

"So Gallant is going to be Bloemfontein Gallant or Bloemfontein Celtics?"

Thabang Mnyama Madonsela is against the purchase:

"This thing of buying status is killing our game."

Khanyisa Khanyisa made a suggestion:

"I wish they call it Bloemfontein Celtics, not Celtics FC or any other names, then give Steve Komphela his Celtics."

Van Wyk Vandag fears for the worse:

"Many players will be jobless."

Bernard Msizi Duma wants the PSL to step in:

"I wish the PSL board refused the purchase."

Moroka Swallows fire 22 players

As reported by Briefly News, Moroka Swallows fired 22 players after they chose to boycott PSL matches.

The cash-strapped club faced a player revolt last season after their stars refused to play over issues regarding their salaries.

