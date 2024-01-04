Maritzburg United is said to be keeping a close watch on the financial struggles confronting Swallows FC

Maritzburg chairman Farouk Kadodia has not confirmed nor denied his interest in acquiring Swallows

As a result, there is a notable surge in the release of players and a prevailing atmosphere of financial pressure

Maritzburg United, a team with a notable legacy in South African football, is presently manoeuvring through a phase characterised by transitions and difficulties, including relegation and financial constraints.

Maritzburg United is reportedly closely monitoring the financial challenges faced by Swallows FC, according to reliable sources cited by Sunday World. The KwaZulu-Natal team faced relegation from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to the Motsepe Foundation Championship in the previous season.

If Swallows FC officially signals their availability for sale, Maritzburg United is interested in taking over. Farouk Kadodia, the chairman of Maritzburg, neither confirmed nor denied his potential interest in acquiring Swallows FC status when questioned.

"At this point, it's challenging to provide substantial information since Swallows has not officially declared their intention to sell. If such a decision is made, it will be a matter for the board to consider."

Mzansi has mixed reactions about the new plans

Bongani Mgubela mentions:

"This Kadodia guy, if he has so much moolah why didn't he buy quality players to save his team from the chop to begin with."

Nceba Davids noted with concern:

"Swallows belong in Soweto so they can't be just ignored, business people must come out and rescue this one."

Mocheko J. Nkoana stated:

"Buy it Farouk."

Financial challenges hit South African football

Maritzburg United's predicament is part of the broader financial decline in South African football. Like many clubs in the league, they grapple with economic challenges.

According to The South African, Kadodia has voiced apprehensions about the sport's economic downturn, emphasizing the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent financial burden on clubs. This has prompted a widespread trend of player releases and an overall sense of financial strain.

