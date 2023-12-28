Moroka Swallows Chairman David Mogashoa disapproves of players requesting December salary payments ahead of the agreed contract schedule

Contrary to the stipulated payment date on the last day of the month as per their contracts, players requested their salaries on 22 December 2023

Swallows players are facing severe consequences for missing a fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns, allegedly a result of the salary dispute

Moroka Swallows CEO David Mogashoa criticised his team for requesting their salaries early. Image: SNL24

Source: Facebook

Moroka Swallows chairman David Mogashoa has criticised his players for requesting December 2023 salary payments before the agreed-upon time in their contracts.

The team, known as the Dube Birds, did not play their DStv Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Wednesday night, and Mogashoa attributed the absence to a dispute with players over December salaries.

Due to their failure to fulfil the fixture, Moroka Swallows could potentially incur a substantial monetary fine, points deduction or even expulsion from the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The team is set to play their final match of the year against Golden Arrows, a move that will be closely scrutinised by PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu in the upcoming weeks.

According to SowetanLIVE, Mogashoa clarified that players requested their salaries on 22 December, contrary to their contracts that specify payment on the last day of the month.

"They insisted on receiving their December salaries on December 22, despite their contracts clearly stating payment on the last day of each month. The contractual agreement is explicit, and I'm puzzled about their expectation for an earlier payment. These players are exerting undue pressure on the club."

Mzansi is in disbelief about the situation

South Africans believe there must be more going on behind the scenes, doubtful that players would boycott a match for a salary pay date dispute alone.

Harry Thobejane noted:

"This can't be true. There is more to the story."

Mandla Mondlane says:

"They can’t be all wrong, something fishy in the team."

Theo Ayeyee Nkomo stated:

"Honestly, something is wrong here."

Mualusi Arnie Nesane mentioned:

"And we stand with players."

PSL makes surprise announcement regarding Swallows

The PSL has declared that Moroka Swallows won't be able to fulfil their DStv Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld. Sundowns had hoped to add to Swallows' woes in what has been a tumultuous festive season.

The club utilised the monthly PSL grant to settle the owed amounts to the squad and staff.

Moroka Swallows cancels matches against Sundowns and Golden Arrows

Previously, Briefly News reported that Moroka Swallows cancelled its matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows due to a conflict between players and management.

Speculation arises as netizens believe non-payment issues might be the cause, leading to a player boycott of the matches.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News