Mamelodi Sundowns lost in a Confederation of African Football (CAF) League game in DRC recently

One of South Africa's leading football teams lost to Congo's TP Mazembe in an enthralling match in Lubumbashi

Mamelodi Sundowns suffered the first monumental loss in the league in a while, and TP Mazembe's coach was chuffed with the victory

Democratic Republic of Congo - Soccer team TP Mazembe was too much competition for South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns. The Congolese team's coach explained why defeating Sundowns was a big deal for the team.

Mamelodi Sundowns lost in the CAF league against Congo's TP Zembe, and Mzansi fans reacted to the loss. Image: Fethi Belaid

Source: Getty Images

Online users commented on Mamelodi Sundown's loss after a series of wins. Soccer fans were divided about how they performed.

Mamelodi Sundowns loses in CAF group stages

Sundowns faced TP Mazembe at the Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi and lost 1-0. The victory for Congo was clinched by Glody Likonza's goal.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

TP Mazembe head coach proud of Sundowns defeat

According to Sunday World, the coach for the Congolese team, Lamine N'diaye, said he was happy that they beat what he considers the best team in Africa. The coach also said his team was rewarded because they believed they could do it.

Africa discusses Mamelodi Sundowns' loss

Some people had jokes about the Mamelodi Sundowns losing. Others who support rival teams said they were happy the team hit a snag.

Supporters rallied behind the team. Many said Sundowns would win the second leg.

Isaac Sadiki said:

"It doesn't change the fact that Kaizer Chiefs is still trophyless as we speak."

Sikhumbuzo Mayaba commented:

"This is champions league and not a custom made tournament."

Bongani Mgubela added:

"For a change, I'm having a peaceful weekend."

Sunny Collins joked:

"That's football, sometimes you win sometimes you Pirates."

Tonic Diko said:

"TP Mazembe out there doing the Lord's work."

Tseko Semase was hopeful:

"What I know is sundowns is going to beat the them in second leg."

Mamelodi Sundowns wins and makes history, fans pleased

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns made history as the first team to win 33 consecutive matches in the Absa Premiership League after defeating SuperSport United and returning to number one on the log.

Masandawana defeated Matsatsantsa a Pitori 2-0 in a tight match, which saw the Brazilians dominate the play. Sundowns fans were proud of their team and bragged about how great a team it has become.

According to eNCA, Brazilian player Lucas Ribiero performed exceptionally during the match. His goal secured the victory for Mamelodi Sundowns after Namibian striker Peter Shalulile scored in the 31st minute to put Sundowns in front.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News