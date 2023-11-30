Mamelodi Sundowns beat SuperSport United in a Pretoria Derby match, which saw them move to the top of the log

The Brazilians also made history as the first team in the Absa Premiership to win 33 straight games, recording their last defeat last year against Supersport United

Fans and football lovers took their hats off to Masandwana and called on other teams to learn from them

Mamelodi Sundowns are at the top of the log after winning 33 straight matches. Images: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images and -/AFP via Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns made history as the first team to win 33 consecutive matches in the Absa Premiership League after defeating SuperSport United and returning to number one on the log. Masandawana defeated Matsatsantsa a Pitori 2-0 in a tight match, which saw the Brazilians dominate the play. Sundowns fans were proud of their team and bragged about how great a team it has become.

Sundowns beat SuperSport United, make history

According to eNCA, Brazilian player Lucas Ribiero performed exceptionally during the match. His goal secured the victory for Mamelodi Sundowns after Namibian striker Peter Shalulile scored in the 31st minute to put Sundowns in front.

Sundowns struggled against their Pretoria rivals in the second half as neither team scored goals and wasted multiple chances. Despite this, Sundowns made history after winning 33 consecutive matches. The last time Sundowns lost was when they played against SuperSport United last year.

Sundown fans give the team its flowers

Netizens on Facebook claimed their bragging rights and waxed lyrical about their team.

Kenny Phaho aid:

“If only teams could learn from Masandawana, our PSL teams can dominate CAF tournaments like the North African teams. Unfortunately, it’s the opposite as fans and clubs resort to jealousy instead of learning and finding inspiration.”

Mvelo Adonis wrote:

“Sundowns is a nightmare to the whole of Africa.”

Biba Amatori remarked:

“This club is the best. It is an epitome of perfection.”

Jerry Mose Everton exclaimed:

“Happy 57 supporters. We set the pace and rewrite history.”

Jr Makhayeeni added:

“So Sundowns came to PSL just to fix the log standing and return to CAF.”

Zarow Pee observed:

“Win after win. Even Jose Mazibukio wouldn’t keep up.”

Brandon Dunn chipped in:

“Sundowns is a force to be reckoned with.”

Mamelodi Sundowns bag R125 million for AFL participation

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Mamelodi Sundowns fans were over the moon after Sundowns made R125 million from participating in the African Football League Cup.

Masandawana defeated Wydad Casablanca in the finals to clinch the inaugural cup, walking away with R73 million plus bragging rights. Fans could not stop praising their team and crowned it the best team in Africa.

