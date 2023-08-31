South African football lovers have already given Sundowns the league

This is after the Chloorkop boys took home another win with a 2-0 victory over Limpopo side Polokwane City FC

Even fans from other teams hesitantly declared Sundowns the winner of the league, as they are yet to lose a single match

Netizens have declared Mamelodi Sundowns the 2023/24 game-winner as fans see no team equal to Sundowns.

After their recent win, football fans have already claimed that the league is theirs.

Sundowns defeats Polokwane City 2-0

Mamelodi Sundowns played their sixth game against Polokwane City on 30 August, marking this the team's sixth consecutive victory with no loss since the beginning of the league. Sundowns played away from home and was hosted by Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Lucas Ribeiro scored both goals for Bafana Ba Style.

The first goal was scored in the first half from the penalty spot, and the second goal came from Ribiero finishing a shot that rebounded in the second half from Themba Zwane. New signing Lebohang Maboe, who made a second appearance, was sent off after 75 minutes of action.

@Masandawana walked off with three points after a stellar performance, giving them 18 points, 8 points clear from second-place Golden Arrows. Marcello Allende walked away with the man of the match for a stellar performance.

Football fans give Sundowns their flowers

Netizens on Twitter already celebrated that the team had won the league. Even fans from other teams reluctantly admitted that Sundowns may have clinched the league.

Hendrick Pogiso said:

“Good start for them. They might defend it again.”

Mpangazitha agreed.

“They already won the league.”

TheWoolyGuy also saw the chances of Sundowns winning the league increasing with every game.

“They’re taking the league.”

Morgan Choma wrote:

“I think the league is already over! 18 points at this stage is too much.”

Sandla Camavinga Sitela said:

“I love Orlando Pirates with all my heart, but I agree. Sundowns have won this league again. Imagine Pirates struggled with a draw with Chippa. Like, really?”

Sundowns set to break Chiefs' unbeaten record

