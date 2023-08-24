Masandawana are set to topple Amakhosi off the record books with the most games won

Sundowns have won 28 games in a row, and they are four games shy of Kaizer Chiefs' 2005 31-game streak

Netizens were split, and while fans were excited, rival fans were unhappy

If Sundowns continue winning, they might topple Chief's unbeaten PSL streak in a few games. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC/ Kaizer Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns are on top of the league and their game, and the previous champions are set to break another record.

If they continue their winning streak, Masandawana might break Kaizer Chief's long-standing record of unbeaten games in the PSL.

However, fans from other teams could not conceal their jealousy and a debate sparked among football fans.

Sundowns set to break Chiefs record

Mamelodi Sundowns has won their first five games of the season. They cemented their place at the league's top after their 1-0 victory against Richards Bay.

Striker Junior Mendieta scored the match's only goal early in the game. Midfielder Lucas Ribiero delivered a brilliant through ball past the defence in the 18-area, which was picked up by Mandieta, who slotted it in the right side of the post from the first touch, giving the Chloorkop team an early lead before 11 minutes. This made it Mendieta's first goal since joining the team.

If Sundowns continue their present form, they are set to topple Kaizer Chiefs' record of unbeaten games. Chiefs went unbeaten for 31 matches from January to November in 2005. Mamelodi Sundowns are currently on a 28-game winning streak.

Their last defeat was at the hands of Supersport United in September the previous year. Since then, the team has won each of their games. This also makes it their longest-ever unbeaten run in the PSL.

Debate ensues over Sundowns' winning streak

Twitter users had chest pains and were jealous over Sundowns' winning streak.

A discussion erupted between fans and those who believe that Sundowns is making the league uncompetitive.

@LungeloMabaso5 said:

“Honest opinion about Sundowns’ form currently? They’re not so deadly, and they can be beaten. PSL teams show so much respect for them.”

@Azania_citizen jeered:

“This league is washed.”

@MaggzBhuda added:

“That’s like the whole season unbeaten. Surreal.”

@_OBARAK exclaimed:

“Terrence Mashego looks extremely strong, sharp, fit and healthy.”

@TsotsiMoruti was pleased.

“Give us the league already.”

@QRoger_03 wrote:

“The journey still continues. I know it hurts Chiefs and Pirates supporters the most.”

@TPuff10:

“We are taking everything this season. Mark my words.”

