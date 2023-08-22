Shauwn Mkhize's Royal AM started the 2023/24 DStv premiership on a bad footing

The club maybe have gotten itself in a fix after their FIFA sanction caused by Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic

Social media users felt it was over for the new team, especially with their trade ban

Shauwn Mkhize and Andile Mpisane's Royal AM are facing trouble at the 2023/24 DStv Premiership. Images: @kwa_mammkhize

Does the Royal AM have the personnel to get itself out of trouble, or is this an early sign of things to come?

Royal AM relegates in the 2023/2024 DStv Premiership

The baby of the PSL, which was bought by wealthy socialite Shauwn Mkhize from the Bloemfontein Celtics in 2021, has suffered lashings just three games into the competition, earning them a one-point status on the board and ranking number 15.

The stats come in after a heavy beating from the Stellenbosch FC of 3-1 and a nil-nil draw against Amazulu, both on their home ground.

Orlando Pirates deals Royal AM with a 4 - 2 lashing

In a thrilling game played by the teams at the 1995 CAF champion leagues winners, Pirates' home ground at Orlando Stadium, the KZN-based side had their lack of depth on their bench ruthlessly exposed by the Buccaneers.

Thwihli Thwahla head coach, John Maduka, made four substitutions in the first half of the game after going down 3-0, removing big-name players and replacing them with less fancied diski challenge players.

Royal AM's financial battles with Samir Nurkovic

This season may only get worse for Andile Mpisane's club as the team cannot take in or release any more players after their sanction by FIFA when former Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic claimed about R12 million after his contract was terminated.

Tweeps weigh in on Royal AM's relegation

Social media users were fascinated by the team's downward spiral:

@KickOffMagazine said:

"Royal AM’s FIFA-imposed transfer ban could yet be escalated to a severe points deduction that could mean consequences of relegation just three years after buying their way into top-flight football."

@CaptainMdokies was convinced:

"Chiefs will easily win Macufe this season, Royal AM is finished."

@RealTshemedi came up with a solution:

"It's a matter of R12M for Royal AM. They should pay Nurkovic so that the ban can be lifted. They need new players."

@Madumetja__M08 was hopeful:

"Royal AM will be finally relegated this season and we won't have to see Andile and MaMkhize's shenanigans again... #DstvPrem"

