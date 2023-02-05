Andile Mpisane is topping Twitter trends after a recent incident that got Mzansi talking

A video making rounds on social media has peeps suggesting the star scolded the Royal AM coach in the match played against AmaZulu

Social media users said Mpisane should act like other players and allow the coach to do his job

Andile Mpisane is trending for the wrong reasons on social media. The rapper, reality TV star and Royal AM chairman has been dragged by social media users.

Video of Andile Mpisane seemingly shouting at Royal AM coach Khabo Zondo causes a stir. Image: @andilempisane10.

Source: Instagram

Many people have been calling the soccer star out for being too overweight for a soccer player. Peeps said he needs to work on his body if he wants to continue playing professional football.

Video of Andile Mpisane's interaction with Royal AM coach Khabo Zondo

Andile Mpisane was the captain of the team during the match against AmaZulu FC. The star was then substituted from the game, a move that was welcomed by many

A video circulating on social media shows the moment the star seemingly had a heated exchange with coach Khabo Zondo. Many felt Andile was scolding him for substituting him.

@DuncanDludlu said:

"He is not bad but he must focus on his fitness level and be disciplined in the field. He can make his mom proud ."

@sumomoney commented:

"We don't deny that it's his team, but at least respect the craft. He should put in the work to get into shape. Very few could get away with being overweight and playing good soccer."

@Thobaythathe added:

"He needs to understand the principle of “separation of powers”. Off the field, he is Chairman, but inside it, the Coach is the Boss. It’s that simple."

Source: Briefly News