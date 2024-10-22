A South African woman was happy to show TikTok users the two Stanley cups she bought that cost her R1 200 each

In her video, the woman used a TikTok audio that shaded trolls who complained about the expensive cup

Social media users in the post's comment section felt they wanted to ditch the dupes and get the real deal

A woman proudly showed off her two Stanley cups. Images: @_homewithjay

Source: Instagram

Many people want to own a Stanley cup but often settle for cheaper dupes because they can't afford the real thing. However, one woman ditched the knock-offs and proudly bought two authentic Stanley cups, playfully shading the trolls who had doubts.

No time for Stanley cup dupes

Jackie Netshineulu, a content creator who uses the handle @__jackie.jay on TikTok, shared with app users that she bought herself two Stanley cups, each costing R1 200.

In her video, she quoted people who often complain about the popular cup's price and buy dupes, writing:

"I'd never buy a real Stanley cup for R1 200. I'd rather buy a dupe."

She paired the quote with a funny TikTok audio where a local woman responded to a naysayer. The woman said:

"Poverty is so loud."

Watch the video below:

Online users talk about the Stanley cup

Several social media users headed to the comment section to express their thoughts about the expensive mug and dupes they bought for themselves.

After seeing the real deal, an excited @zodwa033 told app users:

"I’m definitely going to buy the original for my sister."

@nomvulamsomi, a Stanley cup owner, shared:

"They judged me so much when I bought it. I don't regret it at all."

@just_gee_tsonga spoke about their purchase:

"I bought my Stanley cup last week. I had a moment to show off and kind of regretted spending R1.2k, but I had four refills of water with the same ice over two days. It's worth it."

@samshezii_ shared with the online community:

"I bought a dupe, and it keeps leaking all over my car."

@lammy174 laughed and commented:

"Peer pressure."

@therealnomsie told Jackie:

"Next month, add another two."

Jackie laughed and responded to the TikTokker:

"Haibo. No, I'm sorted now."

Woman plugs SA with Stanley cup dupes

