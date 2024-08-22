A young girl was caught up in the Stanley Cup craze and asked her dad to buy her the trending cup

In classic African culture, the father refuses to buy an expensive cup when there’s a cupboard full of them in the house

Social media users shared their mixed reactions towards the video in the comments

A young girl who is up-to-date with pop culture trends begged her father to buy her the expensive Stanley Cup. In authentic African culture, the father refuses to spend a lot of money on a cup when there’s a cupboard filled with an entire collection of them.

A father refused to honour his daughter's request to get a Stanley Cup. Image: @mzansisgreatestfamily

Source: TikTok

The dad suggested that her daughter use a water bottle to store liquids in instead.

Father refuses to buy daughter R1300 Stanely Cup

Mzansi has recognised a new pandemic among the youth. The Stanley Cup has caused a major riot in one South African household.

A young girl caught up in the Stanley Cup craze begged her father to buy her the R1300 cup so she could fit in with the rest of the cool girls. In true African culture, the father argued his way out of buying the expensive cup.

The little girl whined and whined, but the father did not fall for her tricks and told her to use a water bottle instead. The rest of the family sided with the young girl and said that since everyone had the cup, their girl deserved it, too.

The father ended the discourse by saying:

"There are a lot of cups in the house."

A page on TikTok shared the hilarious family video with the caption:

“Parents, please beware. New pandemic is here, Stanley Cup.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Stanley Cup craze

Social media users found the clip hilarious and also shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Terrance shared:

"My dad would have given me a paper cup and told me to make it trend."

@DARLLY_DIAG0 was floored:

"Yoh, the 'don't worry he's gonna buy it' killed me. Daddy you have yo buy the 'Stanley Cup' you can never go wrong with it."

@lal clarified that:

"Even if I'm a billionaire I will never spend R1300 on a cup."

