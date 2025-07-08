South African award-winning actress Dawn Thandeka King recently bagged a new acting gig

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported that the actress and Sello Maake KaNcube will star in the upcoming BET series Black Gold

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, as some congratulated Dawn Thandeka King on bagging a new role

Congratulations are in order as the award-winning actress Dawn Thandeka King recently bagged a new acting role.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela excitedly announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, 8 July 2025, that the former Uzalo star had landed a new gig as one of the cast members for the upcoming BET series Black Gold, which is produced by Black Brain Pictures.

Mphela also mentioned that Sello Maake KaNcube, who reportedly sold the luxury vehicle he had bought for his estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe, in January 2025, is also one of the cast members in the new series, which is set to premiere in August 2025.

SA congratulates Dawn Thandeka King

Shortly after the announcement was made on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section, congratulating the actress on bagging a new acting gig, while others voiced their opinions regarding local shows that air on BET.

@BuhleTheFirst commented:

"Dawn is in her prime right now... I'm happy to see she's not playing with her opportunities."

@hiri_tomeletso said:

"I hope it doesn't glorify crime."

@ht4211 responded:

"BET shows, I have little faith, you become invested in the show and next thing it’s being cancelled for not paying actors."

@_iamTeezaKF replied:

"I just pray it doesn't get cancelled because of money issues."

@Khothy_Mothix wrote:

"I hope they get paid, no funny stories amid airing of the show."

@KasheSetjhaba1 shared:

"Let's hope it's not another telenovela, because wow, BET, when it comes to telenovelas, they don't last."

Dawn Thandeka King's business flourishes

While celebrating her bagging a new acting role, Dawn Thandeka King turned her hobby into a successful business that ships products in South Africa and all over the world. The actress, known for her roles in shows like Shaka iLembe, SABC’s Uzalo, Mzansi Magic’s Diep City, and eTV’s Isitha, previously stated that she started crocheting in her free time.

Fans and colleagues approached her for some of the products that she used to rock, and without time, her hobby turned into a business, and two years later, Izandla by Dawn Thandeka King is a successful business. Speaking to TimesLIVE, the actress said the demand for her products has increased as her colleagues are ordering products, and some crochet lovers abroad are also reaching out to her. She said:

"Things have worked out as even my peers in the industry want to have an item from Izandla, and even abroad there's a growing demand for the brand — that's what I'm humble about and I don't see it slowing down."

