Dawn Thandeka King's business, Izandla, has flourished as her crocheted products gain local and international demand

The actress, known for her roles in Shaka iLembe and Uzalo , turned her hobby into a successful venture, with both industry peers and international customers ordering her items

As a side hustle, Dawn is excited to stay productive during her downtime after filming Shaka iLembe Season 2, with DJ Sbu's endorsement further boosting her brand's popularity

Dawn Thandeka King's side hustle is flourishing, and the star couldn't be happier. She recently revealed that the demand for her crocheted products has increased locally and internationally.

Dawn Thandeka King is excited about her flourishing business. Image: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

Dawn Thandeka King's business flourishes

Veteran South African actress Dawn Thandeka King turned her hobby into a successful business that is shipping products in South Africa and all over the world. The actress, known for her roles in shows like Shaka iLembe, SABC’s Uzalo, Mzansi Magic’s Diep City, and etv’s Isitha, previously stated that she started crocheting in her free time.

Fans and colleagues approached her for some of the products that she used to rock, and without time, her hobby turned into a business, and two years later, Izandla by Dawn Thandeka King is a successful business. Speaking to TimesLIVE, the actress said the demand for her products has increased as her colleagues are ordering products, and some crochet lovers abroad are also reaching out to her. She said:

"Things have worked out as even my peers in the industry want to have an item from Izandla, and even abroad there's a growing demand for the brand — that's what I'm humble about and I don't see it slowing down."

Dawn Thandeka King on being productive during her spare time

The star also revealed that she received an overwhelming response from people all over the world after popular television and radio personality DJ Sbu rocked her designs. She said she is still responding to enquiries from fans who loved DJ Sbu's look.

Dawn also noted that she is happy that she will be doing something productive during her spare time since they just finished shooting the highly anticipated Shaka iLembe Season 2.

Dawn Thandeka King is humbled by the support for her crocheting business. Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

SA celebs with side hustles

Mzansi celebs do not believe in relying on one source of income. Stars like DJ Zinhle, Ntando Duma, Nadia Nakai, Gigi Lamayne and Lady Du are running successful business empires alongside their careers in the entertainment industry.

Gigi Lamayne ventured into the health and wellness industry, Nadia Nakai has a successful make-up brand, Ntando Duma's salon Sbahle Siyakhula is growing, while DJ Zinhle's Era By DJ Zinhle and Hair Majesty is dominating the industry.

