South African celebrities like DJ Zinhle, Gigi Lamayne, Lady Du, and Ntando Duma are successfully diversifying their income sources

DJ Zinhle's business empire includes Era by DJ Zinhle and Hair Majesty, with plans to launch supplements

Gigi Lamayne's IV Zeal, Lady Du's beauty ventures, and Ntando Duma's Sbahle Siyakhula salon are all thriving, showcasing their business acumen

South African celebrities no longer want to rely on one source of income. Over the past few years, stars have ventured into various sectors, including the fashion, alcohol, and wellness industries.

Briefly News looks at Mzansi stars who have succeeded in other avenues.

Celebrities like DJ Zinhle and Gigi Lamayne are winning in the business world. Image: @gigi_lamayne and @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

1. DJ Zinhle's growing business empire

We can all agree that anything DJ Zinhle touches turns into gold. Armed with her incomparable marketing skills, the star has ventured into several businesses, and it seems she is winning.

From her ever-growing Era by DJ Zinhle brand, which sells everything from sunglasses, jewellery, bags, hats and belts, to her Hair Majesty hair brand, which sells top-of-the-range wigs. DJ Zinhle recently made headlines when she announced that she will be launching supplements for women.

2. Gigi Lamayne tapped into the health and wellness business with IV Zeal

Award-winning rapper Gigi Lamayne ushered in 2024 with a brilliant business idea. The star said she has always been interested in health and wellness, so venturing into the business was a no-brainer.

Gigi owns the lush IV Vitamin Therapy Lounge in Sandton, IV Zeal. Since its launch, the business has grown from strength to strength, and several celebrities, including Tino Chinyani, have visited the lounge to support the star.

3. Lady Du inspiring Mzansi with her business ventures

She may not be one to flaunt designer bags and shoes on her timeline, but Lady Du is winning in the business industry. The star who has received flowers for inspiring those who look up to her keeps expanding her empire.

Lady Du, who is into the rental and beauty industries, recently announced that she would be adding another baby to her business. The award-winning singer revealed that her second beauty salon is almost done.

4. Ntando Duma and Sbahle's booming beauty salon

Actress and TV host Ntando Duma is all about creating generational wealth. The star and her baby girl, Sbahle, have been posting about the Sbahle Siyakhula beauty salon, which opened a year ago.

The salon has been popular among the young and old, with stars like Afrika, Bontle Modiselle and, Priddy Ugly's daughter and Simz Ngema visiting for a new hairdo.

