Tino Chinyani attended Gigi Lamayne's event at her IV Vitamin Therapy Lounge in Sandton, showing support for her wellness initiative

Gigi Lamayne was inspired by the trend of health-conscious individuals and the benefits of IV drip therapy while travelling

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, with some praising Tino's support and others making comments about Gigi's appearance

South African-based Zimbabwean model and singer Tino Chinyani was among the many wellness enthusiasts who attended rapper and businesswoman Gigi Lamayne's event recently.

Tino Chinyani attended Gigi Lamayne's event in Johannesburg. Image: @tino_chinyani and @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Tino Chinyani shows up for Gigi Lamayne

We all know Gigi Lamayne has been making major boss moves after launching her lux wellness IV Zeal Sandton. Gig has been encouraging fans and colleagues to visit her lounge and experience the services she is offering.

Speaking to Briefly News about the motivation behind her business, Gigi said:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"I was inspired by the new wave of medically conscious people who are taking their health seriously. I have seen what IV drip therapy has done for me on the road going from one city to the next and needing to get revitalised. I also wanted to invest in something I would be proud of. Something which I do have a passion for."

Singer and model Tino Chinyani is all about health and wellness, hence his support for the Love & Hip-Hop SA star. A picture of the two at IV Zeal Sandton was shared on social media by the controversial gossip blog MDN News. The post read:

"Tino Chinyani with Gigi Lamayne at the launch of her IV Vitamin Therapy Lounge in Sandton."

Mzansi weighs in on Tino Chinyani and Gigi's picture

As expected, social media users had a lot to say about the two stars' picture. Some commended Tino for showing support, while others called him out.

@Mirabwi1 said:

"Gigi likes them Zimbabwean."

@CPhaho32217 commented:

"Anything foreign South African ladies like."

@gabril_thuu added:

"Gigi has become so lighter."

@Sir_Tumisang noted:

"This caption sounds incomplete."

Tino Chinyani inspires Mzansi with intense workout video

Briefly News previously reported that Tino Chinyani started the year on a healthy note by hitting the gym. The model and singer shared a video showing his impressive workout routine.

South African-based Zimbabwean model Tino Chinyani recently showed his followers that looking good takes some hard work. The star who rose to prominence for dating talented South African actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema gave his followers a glimpse of how he keeps in shape.

Source: Briefly News