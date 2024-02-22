Cape Town woman plugged South Africans with a R150 three-course meal from RocoMamas

She took to her TikTok account and posted a video showing her followers what the deal consisted of

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving it and some wanting to get their hands on the special

A Cape Town woman showed off a R150 three-course meal from RocoMamas. Images: @chanemack/ TikTok, @chanemack/ Instagram

One lady took to her TikTok account and plugged Mzansi with a three-course meal worth R150 at RocoMamas.

@chanemack captured herself devouring the meal in a TikTok video. It included chicken wings, a burger, potato chips, a waffle dessert and a latte. Showing no regret, the woman said it was worth it.

"It was totally worth it!"

Netizens wanted to know if this special was available on all branches. The lady said that it was not. She found the deal at the Canal Walk branch in Cape Town.

Woman plugs netizens with R150 RocoMamas three-course

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers wanted the meal for themselves

The video garnered over 5k likes, with many online users applauding the meal and promising to get it for themselves.

@Nini❤️ commented:

"Is this at all the Rocco Mama's."

@marvin shared the experience:

"Had this at the branch in Somerset Mall. Awesome deal when you on a budget ."

@george_percival said:

"For the price it looks so unreal."

@Tdawq was in disbelief:

"Cap."

@Aneeka Noah had the meal:

"We had that on Valentines Day, so delicious and overfiling "

@Stian Nel felt envious:

"Wish I was close to it. The closest one to me is 210km "

@jasmintitus249 asked about the wings challenge:

"Is the challenge still on."

@Something Pretty wondered:

"I wonder if Town square roodepoort has the special."

Limpopo man takes on RocoMama's spicy wings challenge

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Limpopo man who left Mzansi concerned after taking the RocoMamas spicy wings challenge.

The brave guy @mthombenipaulzoe was recorded struggling through mouthfuls of the spicy chicken. The viral TikTok clip sparked reactions from thousands of viewers. The TikTok clip sparked reactions from concerned viewers. Many said the challenge was not for them because their stomachs would churn non-stop.

