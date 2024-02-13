This babe tried her hand at the RocoMamas hot wing challenge and ended up in the foetal position

TikTok user @idonotknowwhoiamfr shared a video of herself trying the challenge and lying on the restaurant bench in pain

The people of Mzansi were howling over her reaction, and some of the people shared their own experience

This young woman thought that she had what it takes to champion the RocoMamas hot wing challenge and was humbled quickly.

The RocoMamas hot wing challenge defeated this Mzansi babe, and people found it amusing. Image: @idonotknowwhoiamfr

Not everyone has the pallet to withstand heat, while others can chow a chilli without even flinching. Food challenges have become a viral sensation, especially when heat is involved.

Mzansi babe crumbled over fire hot wings

TikTok user @idonotknowwhoiamfr got ready to try the RocoMamas hot wing challenge and filmed her experience. Gloves on and ready to devour, she started to tuck in, and the heat hit her like a tree trunk.

In the end, she was lying on the bench in the restaurant, wondering if the burn would ever go away. Sis was not in the best shape, shame.

Mzansi laughs at the lady’s defeat

Those who know know the pain these wings bring. Others laughed in the comments section as they did not have the guts to try it.

L said:

“Girl, I thought you were dead ”

Lisekhomlinganiso was finished:

“that choke, I am in tears with laughter.”

Chineseyes is ready:

“I don't care I'm still going there Saturday ”

Kim❤️ said:

“To risk meeting Jesus nge R250. No man, not worth it!”

Nkululeko Hopewel945 laughed:

“not your entire system shutting down.”

