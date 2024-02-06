The RocoMamas' spicy wings challenge has taken social media by storm as citizens flood platforms with videos

Recently, a man from Limpopo tried to wolf down the fiery 24 wings and posted the video on TikTok

Netizens said they are reluctant to try the challenge because they are worried about the hot wings' effects on the stomach

A man attempted to eat 24 spicy wings and chips from RocoMamas. Image: @mthombenipaulzoe

A man from Limpopo recently hopped on RocoMamas' notorious spicy wings challenge.

The challenge involves wolfing down 24 hot wings with a side of chili cheese sauce chips within 45 minutes.

RocoMamas complimentary meal

Those who conquer the challenge within the time frame, the meal is free. But for those who succumb to the fiery taste, they have to pay R240.

Daring guy eats spicy wings

The brave guy @mthombenipaulzoe was recorded struggling through mouthfuls of the spicy chicken. The viral TikTok clip sparked reactions from thousands of viewers.

SA weighs in on food challenge

The TikTok clip sparked reactions from concerned viewers. Many said the challenge was not for them because their stomachs would be churning non stop.

@Kgaogelo asked:

"Mara, what about the consequences that come to our health?"

@dineoone1 commented:

"Me with ulcers, I'll just collapse there and there."

@Jaybag said:

"Roco's marketing team are thinking outside Boxer's store. What a smart marketing idea."

@rajeevjekmohan joked:

"Visiting hours are 7pm-8pm on weekdays, and 3pm-4pm on weekends. "

@Mageza_omncane added:

"My toxic trait thinks I can finish them in 10-15min."

@mois.daniels wrote:

"Chili ️ is nice but you will know it's bad when defecating. "

@Arhtur.Mbombela mentioned:

"Ambulance must be on standby into ezakukakwa apha. "

@sindisua noted:

"I think the trick is to just eat the whole wing at once."

