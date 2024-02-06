An adorable elderly couple charmed people with their respectful article and the video went viral on TikTok

The husband affectionately called his wife "baby" in the middle of the disagreement to disarm her

Netizens swooned over the couple's respectful banter and affectionate gestures during the argument

A couple was recorded arguing and the video went TikTok viral. Image: @ma.britain

An elderly couple having an argument landed on TikTok. Despite the disagreement, the husband's cute use of "baby" during their back-and-forth won people's hearts.

Shoe swap surprise

Netizens also noticed that the lovebirds were wearing each other's shoes. The wholesome video posted by @ma.britain had people shouting, "Couple goals!"

Respectful bickering match

Many love that the duo kept their argument clean without hitting below the belt. It's rare to see disagreements handled with such grace and mutual respect, without resorting to hurtful remarks.

The video became a viral success, amassing over 884K views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi showers cute couple with love

The comments section is flooded with admiration for the adorable couple.

@Monki said:

"We need more of this lovely couple."

@nanagraced wrote:

"He calls her baby even in their arguments. While others call us muthu wa modimo."

@Tk82 posted:

"He still calls her baby, how sweet."

@Latoya_Thwala commented:

"It's them wearing each other's shoes. ♥️"

@malehlohonolo.sem8 noted:

"The calmness in his voice. This is a very respectful argument, I tell you."

@grace33956 mentioned:

"I love how daddy treats his queen. Even in the middle of an argument, he still shows true love ❤️"

@molemoaug17 stated:

"Baby means everything to him. Etswaa botebong ba pelo."

@MaOfentse added:

"These two are more than lovers, they have become one. I wish to have something like this when I grow old."

Source: Briefly News