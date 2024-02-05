A school teacher and two learners from Giyani got caught in the Skomota craze that's spreading online

They took part in the viral dance challenge and their moves captured the hearts of thousands on TikTok

The trio's video clocked impressive views and netizens showered them with cheers and applause

A primary school teacher and learners from Limpopo showed their Skomota dance moves. Image: @rikhotsonhlamulo

Skomota's viral dance moves continue to influence people from all corners of Mzansi.

Limpopo trio show off dance moves

Giyani is the latest hotspot for Skomota vibes as a school teacher and two pupils had a go at his viral dance moves.

Their adorable take cutest posted on TikTok by @rikhotsonhlamulo was impossible to ignore. They took a break from studying to perform the routine that every few can master.

TikTok video reaches 400k mark

The video racked up 440,000 views and had netizens cheering for the adorable trio. They made school seem like a cool and enjoyable place.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi hyped by dance video

A scroll through the comments section was nothing but positivity. Hundreds of messages flooded in, expressing how the video lifted their moods.

@Cottagee95 said:

"I wish I could turn the years back to go back to school. Ours was boring you, you guys are doing it nxa."

@christiannamibiantiktok1 commented:

"Being a young teacher is so enjoyable I swear. ❤️❤️ I am going to do this with my learners tomorrow. "

@luckymashale0 wrote:

"May the good Lord enlarge your territory. Teaching is not just a qualification or a job but a calling. keep it up and be blessed more."

@mwelase_lucky mentioned:

"The kids are lucky to have a cool and relaxed teacher."

@userona27 shared:

These days children enjoy going to school, in our days we used to be afraid to go to school."

@user370277131527 gushed:

"Sweet, can I be a kid again? "

@nikiwe018 added:

"I wanna do teaching shem. "

@SphethoAndrewSimelane said:

"Waze walingana nabo. "

