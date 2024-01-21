A little boy joined the Skomota craze with the cutest dance moves that melted thousands of hearts online

Mzansi recently witnessed an entertaining toddler that had everyone hitting the replay button on his Skomota dance video.

Tiny groove master unleashes cute dance moves

The mini dance prodigy refused to be left out of the viral dance challenge and completely nailed it.

The kid's TikTok clip posted by @lera2bacela shows his flawless execution as he bobbed his head, mimicking the hilarious moves to a catchy beat.

TikTok video reaches 100k mark

The funny footage skyrocketed to over 100,000 views, leaving viewers in stitches. People were amazed that a kid barely big enough to reach the kitchen counter managed to slay the difficult dance routine.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi cheers for little dance maestro

The comment section turned into a virtual laughter club, with hundreds of people expressing how the tiny tot's dance moves were the highlight of their day.

See some reactions below:

@ladyp176 mentioned:

"Ncaw our future Polo driver bathong.❤️❤️"

@vito01gp wrote:

"The looks of Skomota on these video are better."

@Buzelukwenzani posted:

"The definition of a problem."

@Monatefontein stated:

"The winner ya All Ouba."

@Hendrik commented:

"Well done boy you tried your level best."

@fransramap suggested:

"Heban Ben 10 give him tamie ya amarula."

@manage12 added:

"Ke phala ke ngwana. ‍Anyway nana o star. "

@elelloangmotolinyane added:

"Bathong poi you nailed it."

@Naxion15 noted:

"This song is crazy. What a bang."

