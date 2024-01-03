TikTok sensation Skomota had netizens thinking he was always destined to be a star

This was because an old video of him dancing at a wedding was unearthed online

He has since become an internet sensation with the popular Skomota dance challenge

Skomota danced at weddings in the old days, and a video of him doing this thing has resurfaced. Image: @skomota

Skomota is not new to the entertainment scene. There is an old video of the TikTok sensation dancing at a wedding.

Old video of Skomota trends

The man who is on everyone's lips, Skomota, had netizens thinking he was always destined to be a well known figure. All thanks to an old video clip of him dancing at a wedding.

X user @musachainz587 shared the video and said:

"Skomota was always meant to be a star."

How Skomota rose to fame

In a similar manner, TikTok users saw the man doing his own dance in public, which would later be known as the popular Skomota dance challenge.

He now gets bookings at various gigs and provides entertainment on stage.

Skomota has become a pretty big thing now as he rolls with heavy security. In one of his videos

Mzansi gives Skomota his flowers

Mzansi agreed with the X user and said Skomota's hard work and determination are what brought him here. Many also mentioned how Skomota won at Betway which is what might have boosted his popularity, especially among the ladies.

@PHUMUPRINCE:

"He didn't mushroom out of nowhere. He has always loved dancing and making people happy."

@ndhlovumusa:

"Skomata believed in himself. Hard work pays shame."

@sipho11513179:

"He's was feeling 3 mill from Betway on the way."

@FirstMakhubela:

"The signs were there."

@mrsydneylive:

"Skomota before being famous."

@Mcdonal70309191:

"Skomota to the world."

@HandsomeSkelm:

"Passion will get you a long way."

@Bright_T_Dezzi:

"You got to love him."

Skomota rolls with heavy security

In a previous report from Briefly News, TikTok dancing sensation Skomota shocked Mzansi when he was seen with armed guards.

The display of his celebrity influence in a viral social media video highlighted his increasing prominence in the industry.

Fans were once again marvelling at the rapid rise in Skomota's fame.

