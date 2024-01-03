Oscar Mbo got emotional when he performed his hit song Yes God during a recent gig

The popular DJ was comforted by his team as he wiped his tears during his performance

Netizens lauded the DJ for producing a great song such as Yes God and said he should be proud of himself

Oscar Mbo cried while he performed 'Yes God' and was comforted by his team. Image: @oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

Music producer Oscar had a proud moment on stage that he could not fight back his tears.

Oscar cries during performance

Oscar Mbo, real name Oscar Mbongeni Ndlovu, got emotional when he performed his hit song Yes God during a recent gig. The renowned DJ received support from his team, who comforted him as he wiped away his tears on stage.

The video was shared by X blogger @MDNnewss:

Mzansi expresses pride in Oscar

Netizens lauded the DJ for producing a great song such as Yes God and said he should be proud of himself.

@I_am_Bucie:

"Bless him, he did so well. This song is amazing. He deserves the recognition that he’s getting for it."

@CalliePhakathi:

"First it was Young Stunna, now him? Is this a new trend?"

@Aus_Keke:

"This is a beautiful song he should be."

@UrbanStreetZA:

"Shame man, 2023 was a lot I feel him."

@MisfitSoldier91:

"Every artist gets that moment on set when they don't believe how far they've come. This homie Comes from Far. Those are tears of true happiness."

@AratweM:

"They could never understand what we going through in this world. Love and light King."

@PeterP_arker:

"Best song ever."

@JZM_33:

"My guy Mbo!! Really believed in himself. Did absolute wonders over the last two years. Can't wait to see him at full potential."

@Purple_Hazelia:

"Ahhhh, what a shame. When it's your time it's your time."

@GudGirlLucy1:

"A feeling of gratitude, validation and success. God timing, soooo proud of him!"

Oscar Mbo shares the stage with his father

In a previous report from Briefly News, after DJing at a recent gig with his father, highly celebrated DJ Oscar Mbo impressed his fans. The video left netizens swooning, and many praised him for sharing the spotlight with his father.

Oscar Mbo is one of the heavyweights in South African entertainment, especially the club scene.

