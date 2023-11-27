Young Stunna thanked his 'father', Kabza De Small, for all that he had done for him since becoming a star

The Amapiano vocalist sent a sweet message to the Scorpion King on his 31st birthday

Previously, Young Stunna had mentioned how much he viewed Kabza De Small as a father

In a sweet post, Young Stunna mentioned how Kabza De Small changed his life for the better. Image: @youngstunna_rsa, @kabelo_motha

Source: Instagram

Young Stunna sent an appreciative post to Amapiano giant Kabza De Small on his special day.

Stunna lauds Kabza De Small

The Adiwele hitmaker thanked his 'father', Kabza De Small, for all that he had done for him since becoming a star. On his Instagram page, the Amapiano vocalist sent a sweet message to the Scorpion King on his 31st birthday.

"I hope the Lord creates more humans like this man! Earth going strong, the mightiest way! More life to the real GOAT. Thank you for changing my life, Papa. I can write a whole speech about you; I can't thank you enough! God bless you and your good heart! Happy Birthday."

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

He then shared two new pictures of them sharing a few laughs.

Why Young Stunna says Kabza is his father

Previously, Young Stunna had mentioned how much he viewed Kabza De Small like a father.

In a celebratory post, Stunna praised Kabza De Small for making sure that everyone he is associated with succeeds. Young Stunna, in his lengthy message said "you're a brother and a father, you're family".

Stunna went on to say: "you saved my life, not only me but my family’s lives."

Mzansi wishes Kabza a happy birthday

Commenting on Stunna's post, this is what Mzansi had to say:

busiswaah added:

"God Bless you @kabelomotha_"

maezeedoesit said:

"Happy birthday Papta @kabelomotha_"

rinoceronte.aaes said:

"Happy birthday KOA and thank you. God bless you."

vee_kaygee6 mentioned:

"Kabza is the GOAT button."

raymond_z said:

"You can tell you have so much respect for him, nothing but kind words."

Young Stunna shares excitement over meeting Patrice Motsepe

In a previous report from Briefly News, Young Stunna, got to mingle with Patrice Motsepe, a legendary name in the business and football world.

One of the wealthiest men in South Africa, Patrice Motsepe and the young musician are seen rubbing shoulders in a viral clip .

Online users thought it was fascinating to see Young Stunna with the President of Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club.

Source: Briefly News