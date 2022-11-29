Young Stunna has taken to his timeline to explain why he calls Kabza De Small his father even though they're not related

The young Amapiano singer, known for his hit Adiwele , penned a sweet birthday message to Kabza when he celebrated his birthday over the weekend

Social media users praised Young Stunna for giving Kabza De Small his flowers while he can still smell them and also wished the Amapiano producer a happy birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Young Stunna has opened up about why he calls Kabza De Small his father. The young Amapiano singer penned a sweet birthday message on Kabza's birthday.

Young Stunna penned a sweet birthday message to Kabza De Small. Image: @youngstunna_rsa, @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Taking to his timeline, the Adiwele hitmaker penned a lengthy post in celebration of Kabza's birthday. He told his over 1 million followers that he calls Kabza his dad because he doesn't only produce bangers for them but also takes care of his artists.

According to TshisaLIVE, Young Stunna also praised Kabza De Small for making sure that everyone around him succeeds. Young Stunna added that the Amapiano producer is more than a boss but a "you're a brother and a father, you're family". Check out the lengthy post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users, including Mzansi celebs, took to Young Stunna's comment section to also wish Kabza a happy birthday and to applaud Young Stunna for praising Kabza.

djsbulive said:

"@kabelomotha_ Happy Birthday my brother. To more life. Thank you for what you do for the culture. We appreciate you. We love you. We are inspired by you."

reasonhd_ wrote:

"Took the words out of my mouth. I could easily say this myself to Papta. And mean it just as deeply. There is no better human in the game. God bless you @kabelomotha_"

lavidanota commented:

"Wise & kind words young man, gratitude will get you everywhere… Keep it up!"

mgucci_fab said:

"This is a beautiful bond you guys have, love it!"

qwuiny wrote:

"You are so matured YS. It's rare to hear people appreciating those who launched them. GOD bless you both."

blacgnificent added:

"Something so endearing about Kabza. He just seems like such a nice guy even though I've never met him. He doesn't seem to take himself seriously and seems so vulnerable. Maybe it's just me."

Nasty C performs at MTV EMAs

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C finally performed at MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). The rapper made history as the first South African rapper to do so.

The lush ceremony was held on Sunday, 13 November. Famous musicians, including Nasty C, dazzled at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.

A video of the rapper walking the red carpet looking handsome in a casual fit plus lux sunglasses was shared by The Hype Collecter on Twitter. The There They Go hitmaker truly brought the house down; if anything is to go by the clips peeps shared online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News