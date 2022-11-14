Nasty C made history by becoming the first South African Hip-hop act to grace the MTV EMAs 2022 stage

The star rocked a packed crowd alongside Ayanna and Spinall in Germany, where the extravagant ceremony was held

Netizens have shared that they are proud of the rapper for flying the Mzansi flag on international stages

Nasty C finally performed at MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). The rapper made history as the first South African rapper to do so.

Nasty C is trending after his lit performance at MTV EMAs on 13, 2022. Image: Paras Griffin and Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

The lush ceremony was held on Sunday, 13 November. Famous musicians, including Nasty C, dazzled at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.

A video of Nasty C walking the red carpet looking handsome in a casual fit plus lux sunglasses was shared by The Hype Collecter on Twitter.

Nasty C is the first South African Hip-Hop act to perform at MTV EMAs

Nasty C truly brought the house down; if anything is to go by the clips peeps shared online.

In one of the clips circulating by SA HIP HOP FEEDs on Twitter, Nasty C is shown performing the song Power with Ayanna and Spinall. The stage is crowded with many dancers exciting the crowd alongside Nasty C, Ayanna, and Spinall.

Nasty C also shared some magnetic snaps on his Instagram official page. The star shared one pic walking the red carpet and another inside the venue, showing that he was having a lit time.

After the video and snaps started circulating, peeps shared posts about Nasty C's recent milestone. Many hip-hop heads are so proud of the Coolest Kid In Africa hitmaker. Netizens shared the following posts:

@Luthomagwangqa2 said:

"Nasty C is performing at the MTV EMA's tonight bras!! That's huge for an African rapper!!!"

@NNWRLD wrote:

"@Nasty_CSA performed at the EMA fam, and yall gon act blind Anyway, it's fine."

@DjangoGlobal shared:

"Nasty C performing at the EMA's tonight, a proud SAn moment."

@JaffarZayd posted:

"Nasty C performing at the ema’s is a flex."

@jaytrigga_official replied:

"Inspired"

@caseklowzed_ commented:

"This ain’t no regular level!!"

@served.death.with.a.smile reacted

"From the South to the World!!! ❤️"

@your.girl.beekay added:

"Feel like a proud mom"

