Nasty C has revealed on his social media timeline that he will be performing at the MTV European Music Awards

The news shocked his loyal fans, who flocked to the comments section to praise the star and wish him luck on his fire stage

Nasty C will perform alongside international superstars such as Ava Max, Bebe Rhexha, Davud Guetta, and many more

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nasty C will perform at MTV EMAs on 13 November 2022. Image: Pras Griffin and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Nasty C never fails to represent South Africa on international stages.

The star recently announced on his Instagram account that he has been booked to perform at a major international award ceremony. Nasty C will perform at the 2022 MTV EMA on 13 November.

According to Nasty C's celebratory post, he is extremely grateful for the opportunity and is looking forward to performing on the massive global stage provided by MTV EMAs.

On Instagram, Nasty C wrote the following words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"God is the greatest! Thank You! @mtvema can’t wait!"

Nasty C made the big reveal on Instagram by sharing the following post:

Nasty C's fans extremely proud of their fave

@hunganindlovu said:

"Oh, this is good!!! Real good!!!"

@complaints.dep.artment shared:

"Flying the flag"

@landrose__ wrote:

"BIG ENERGY!!! Go make a mess champ "

@ladheeva posted:

"Zulu man with some power "

@kevinandilegram replied:

"From Durban South Africa to the biggest stage in the world ❤️. @nasty_csa"

@the_psa_shixa commented:

"I can't wait my brother ❤️"

@afridi_m3 also said:

"All the way up Mapholoba "

@sahiphopday2day also shared:

"Well deserved "

@its.okuhleyyyy added:

"Omg, how exciting!!!!! ❤️❤️"

Who is also performing at MTV EMA?

TshisaLiVE reports that Nasty C will join international superstars like Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Gorillaz, Lewis Capaldi, Muse, and much more inetrnational stars.

Zodwa Wabantu kneels in front of Cassper Nyovest to show respect

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Zodwa Wabantu has taken to her timeline to share a pic of herself showing mad love to Cassper Nyovest. In honour of the rapper, the exotic dancer was kneeling in front of Cassper in the pic she posted.

The reality TV star and Mufasa met at a gig in Menylyn over the weekend. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, 3 November, Zodwa captioned the snap of herself with Cassper Nyovest:

"Thokoza @casspernyovest Humbleness is the price. When I don’t have talent but I stay winning in the game."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa expressed that she looks up to Cassper, adding that she loves his work ethic. R

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News