Mlindo The Vocalist has made this day historic after dropping his new album called Lindokuhle

The album with nine tracks follows the release of his most talked-about album, Emakhaya , in 2018.

Fans of the musician have taken to social media to praise Mlindo for the amazing tracks on the album

South African musician Mlindo The Vocalist has released a new album titled Lindokuhle.

Mlindo The Vocalist took to Twitter to share that he has released a new album called 'Lindokuhle'. Image: @MlindoRSA

Source: Twitter

The vocalist with a golden voice took to Twitter today to announce the release of his nine-track album. Mlindo has included notable Mzansi musicians on this album. He features Sjava on track number one, Luselude, and Ami Faku on track number four, Lotto.

Mlindo shared the following on Twitter:

Mlindo's last body of work, Emakhaya, was released in 2018. It included hit songs such as Macala, Imoto, and Lengoma. Fans of the Macala hitmaker had reacted positively to the album.

Mlindo's fans have taken to social media to praise the new album Lindokuhle, with some comparing it to his previous release.

@kamogeloyd said:

"Sjava and Mlindo actually owe us a joint album…❤️❤️"

@LebogangMkizwa2 wrote:

"One thing you can’t take away from Mlindo is the talent he has. I wonder where all of this has been hidden mara yey!! The album is on it’s way to a platinum plague S/O to you my king and all the best @MlindoRSA"

@RealElvisMaysa shared:

"I stan Mlindo for sticking to his sound even after his former boss Madumane /Maphorisa wanted him to switch to amapiano, his music is timeless and classical. #Mlindo"

@_DJMosh also said:

"Please man this is a banger I think Mlindo has a no skip album here. Madumane was gliding here #Lindokuhle "

@Nowintroducing4 posted:

"Mlindo the vocalist always understands the assignment I’m sorry "

@BokiMahabane added:

"Trust Mlindo to take you to places you didn't even wanna go to #Lindokuhle @MlindoRSA"

