Isibaya fans have taken to the timeline to call for their favourite show to make a return to TV after it was canned over a year ago

The popular telenovela about the cut-throat taxi industry was cancelled after it reportedly failed to pull in the ratings that it did in previous seasons

The viewers of the soapie took to social media to plead with the producers of the show to bring it back because they miss the star-studded cast

Isibaya fans want the show to make a return to TV. The telenovela about the dangerous taxi industry was canned over a year ago after it reportedly failed to pull in the ratings.

‘Isibaya’ viewers want their favourite telenovela back after it was canned. Image: @nomzamo_m, @ayandaborotho, @mamphob

Source: Instagram

Talented such as Coming 2 America's Nomzamo Mbatha, Sdumo Mtshali, Ayanda Borotho, Mampho Brescia and Pallance Dlala, among others, were part of the show's star-studded cast.

The viewers of the soapie took to Twitter to express that they want their favourite show back on air, reports ZAlebs. They shared snaps and videos of their favourite scenes.

@DMbofs said:

"Just wish they can bring back at least the season finale."

@SiyaDaHustla wrote:

"Isibaya must come back with new talents, obviously mixed with the old actors... but they must never leave out Mpiyakhe."

@Aphelele_Dlamin commented:

"Yooh I miss Isibaya. Especially when they turned uZungu into umkhovu."

@MoskovichN said:

"I stopped watching TV shows after Isibaya was cancelled."

@ndivhuwomasham wrote:

"Can they bring this show back."

@lenyasalaafrica added:

"South Africans advocated for Isibaya to be canned and some few years after it was, they now want it back. What do we want kahle kahle..."

Isibaya comes to an end after being on air for almost 8 years

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that one of Mzansi's most-loved telenovelas, Isibaya, has come to an end. The show aired on Mzansi Magic every weekday at 8:30pm, but now the curtains have closed on the popular soapie.

Isibaya was set to be replaced by a new production called Diepsloot. According to a report by the Daily Sun, Isibaya was canned after the show failed to pull in the ratings that it did before. The show did not make the top 10 enough times to be renewed.

Sources revealed that they knew in October 2020 that Isibaya was not going to make it. Isibaya was a show that is loved by many in South Africa and was set against the backdrop of the dangerous taxi industry.

