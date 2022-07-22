Mzansi hip hop is no longer as popular among Mzansi people as it used to be as new and powerful genres have emerged in the music industry

In the last 10 years, the country's hip-hop industry giants have made many people dance and sing along to their tunes

The new school hip-hop that combines various genres is gaining popularity, but there will always be those old-school Mzansi hip-hop albums that hold a special place in many people's hearts

Many people have forgotten about Mzansi hip-hop as the addictive Amapiano music genre has grown in popularity, but the genre's heavyweights have produced a ton of hits in the last 10 years.

Khuli Chana's 'Lost in Time' will turn 10 years old this year. Image: @khulichana01 and @zakwesa

The genre has given birth to many great musicians who have dominated the music scene, not only in South Africa, but around the world. This includes Kwesta, who collaborated with American rapper Rick Ross on the song I Came I Saw, as well as Cassper and AKA, whose music has been recognised by the Black Entertainment Television Awards (BET).

With the spotlight that hip-hop has aimed at Mzansi's music industry, it's difficult to forget the albums that made an impact during the genre's peak in the country.

Rashid Kay took to Twitter to share four albums that will be 10 years old this year. Rashid brought up Zakwe's self-titled album Zakwe, Khuli Chana's Lost in Time, Reason's Audio 3D, and AB Crazy's Homecoming.

Rashid Kay shared the following on Twitter:

Mzansi's old hip-hop sound may be dying because of new school hip-hop's attempt to combine trending genres, but SA Hip Hop Awards have come up with a solution. The awards organisation, according to SA Hip Hop Mag, has introduced an Artist of The Decade award for all of the artists who had the greatest impact over the previous 10 years. Cassper Nyovest was crowned victorious in the previous ceremony, while Zakwe, Khuli Chana and Reason received nominations.

