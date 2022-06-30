Nasty C's SMA ( Send Me Away ) has reached 25 million on YouTube despite the song being three years old and SA hip-hop no longer dominating the scene

Fans of the hip-hop act, as well as those who have fallen in love with Rowlene, who is featured in the song, can't get enough of it

SMA has started trending on Tiktok with many duetting each other and lip-syncing the lyrics of the song due to its dialogue nature

Nasty C song SMA has surpassed the 25 million views mark on YouTube.

Nasty C and Rowlene's song 'SMA' has reached 25 million views on YouTube. Image: @rowlene_sa/Instagram and Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Nasty C collaborated with the singer-songwriter Rowlene in 2018 and she was able to grab audiences with the emotions she conveyed in every lyric of the song. Three years after it was released, it is still the most-watched video of Nasty C on the platform.

Rowlene has been quiet since the song went viral, but according to Drum magazine, in 2021, she has not quit making music.

“I have been making music, I haven’t stopped. I have tapped into writing for other people,” she told Drum.

Fans of the hip-hop act can hardly get enough of the song since its release.

@champangeDante said:

"Take me back to the day when Nasty C dropped SMA."

@Lusanda_ZA wrote:

"Someone said rent was due when Nasty C made SMA."

@Abwestamen2 added:

"Almost Every Hardcore rappers I know switched already. @Nasty_CSA ft @Rowlene - SMA still gives people goosebumps, meaning know the right person to put on your report chorus! ✌️"

They took it to TikTok and began trending it as the sound they use to duet each other. They are posting videos of themselves lip-syncing the lyrics due to the dialogue style of the lyrics.

Nasty C has recently thanked his followers on Instagram for their support in his ventures, particularly with making the #IvysonArmyTour possible.

Cassper Nyovest announces new collaboration with Nasty C, SA shares mixed views

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C have new music on the way. Mufasa took to social media to announce the upcoming collaboration.

Taking to Twitter to let Mzansi know about the upcoming project, Cassper Nyovest wrote:

"New Nasty x Cassper Nyovest onda way."

Peeps took to the timeline and shared mixed reactions to Cassper's post. Some threw shade at him for doing Amapiano while others said they're looking forward to the song.

@kgotso_felo asked:

"So you gonna use Nasty C to be relevant in hip hop. Or you tired of running around with Amapiano gents?"

@KasangoMusic wrote:

"I’ve been waiting for this."

