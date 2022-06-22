Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to announce another collaboration with young talented rapper Nasty C

The two rappers have worked on two rap songs before and they were both well received by the hip-hop community in Mzansi

It's reported that the new track could be on Nasty C's upcoming project, which he hinted at during his recent Ivyson Army Tour

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C have new music on the way. Mufasa took to social media to announce the upcoming collaboration.

Cassper Nyovest announced another collaboration with Nasty C.

The Amademoni hitmaker and the There They Go rapper have worked on bangers before. A couple of years back, they worked together on the remix of Nasty C's Juice Back.

A couple of months after dropping the dope remix, they gave Mzansi another dope joint titled Jump. They worked with Anatii on the track. Taking to Twitter to let Mzansi know about the upcoming project, Cassper Nyovest wrote:

"New Nasty x Cassper Nyovest onda way."

SAHipHopMag reports that the jam could be from Nasty C’s upcoming project, which he hinted at during his recent Ivyson Army Tour. Peeps took to the timeline and shared mixed reactions to Cassper's post. Some threw shade at him for doing Amapiano while others said they're looking forward to the song.

kgotso_felo asked:

"So you gonna use Nasty C to be relevant in hip hop. Or you tired of running around with Amapiano gents?"

IbraheemMzamir wrote:

"Nasty C promised to stay true to the hip-hop game, I hope the song won't be a piano as you're a certified piano artist these days."

Ghosty35407589 said:

" 'Hip hop is dead', I thought you retired from hip hop."

KasangoMusic wrote:

"I’ve been waiting for this."

Siya_Ndlovu01 added:

"Kings of the Jungle. Can't wait!!"

Cassper Nyovest teases Fill Up The Dome 2.0

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is thinking of throwing another Fill Up The Dome gig. The rapper took to social media to tease the second round of the epic Johannesburg concert that launched his career as a businessman.

Taking to Twitter, Mufasa did not say much but asked his fans what they think about the #FillUpTheDome 2.0. He threw the epic event while he was still the biggest hip-hop act in Mzansi.

Mzansi took to the star's comment section and shared super mixed reactions to his post. Some shared that they'll definitely rock up at the concert while others claimed Cassper doesn't have enough hits at the moment.

