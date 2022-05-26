Rapper-turned-businessman Cassper Nyovest took to social media to tease his followers about another Fill Up The Dome gig in Johannesburg

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker asked his fans what they think about the #FillUpTheDome 2.0 and they shared super mixed views

Some people said they'll rock up at the concert while others claimed the star is no longer part of the country's hip-hop community which helped him fill up the huge Johannesburg

Cassper Nyovest is thinking of throwing another Fill Up The Dome gig. The rapper took to social media to tease the second round of the epic Johannesburg concert that launched his career as a businessman.

Taking to Twitter, Mufasa did not say much but asked his fans what they think about the #FillUpTheDome 2.0. He threw the epic event while he was still the biggest hip-hop act in Mzansi.

Mzansi took to the star's comment section and shared super mixed reactions to his post. Some shared that they'll definitely rock up at the concert while others claimed Cassper Nyovest doesn't have enough hits at the moment.

Others shared that they'll not be part of the gig because the star no longer represents the hip-hop culture since he switched to Amapiano.

@Emmy_Jiyane commented:

"No. Good music, few number 1 songs and then #fillupthedome 2.0. We can't fill up the dome to dance to the same songs as the last time, awah."

@EltonnWoods wrote:

"You're not doing anything for the hip hop culture, so it's completely unnecessary."

@MalebzaMtshali said:

"Though The Dome has closed its doors, grootman. But yes you can do the concert."

@Thulani95409337 commented:

"Yessir, I think it's fair that you host it in the Mother City this time, wdy think?"

@LungaSliq wrote:

"Come through and Fill up Mbombela Stadium, brother."

@KoketsoPlus added:

"My friend had tickets to the first Fill Up The Dome concert but we didn't have transport. I wouldn't miss this one for the world."

Cassper Nyovest says he's ready to get back in the ring

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is ready to exchange blows with another celebrity. The rapper took to social media to share that he can't wait to get back into the ring after he lost his #CelebCity boxing match to Naak Musiq.

Mufasa shared a video of his last bout with Naak on his timeline. The star posted an edited clip of only Round 1 and 2 in which he was all over the singer.

Taking to Instagram, the Siyathandana hitmaker posted the video with highlights that only show him attacking Naak Musiq. Cass captioned the clip. "Can't wait to get back in. We do it again soon."

