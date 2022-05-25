Lady Du has shared that it took her 15 years to get international recognition after she graced the cover of a UK magazine, Kade Culture

The publication dubbed the Amapiano vocalist the "Queen of Yanos" and she took to her timeline to share the stunning snap

According to reports, Lady Du has also shot three more covers of international magazines but they've not been published yet

Lady Du took to social media recently to share her good news. The Amapiano star graced the cover of an international magazine.

Lady Du graced the cover of a UK-based magazine. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

She shared that she was in Manchester recently when she got a chance to do a shoot for UK-based magazine, Kade Culture. The publication dubbed the Umlando hitmaker the "Queen of Yanos", aka Amapiano.

She took to her official Instagram account to show off the snap of herself on the front page of the mag. The star captioned her post:

"When the time is Right I the lord will make it happen. COVER GIRL. Recently did a shoot for @kadeculture when I was in Manchester."

TshisaLIVE reports that the DJ shared that she's grateful for reaching the prime of her music career after trying to make a name for herself for the past 15 years.

She shared that people are only realising the hard work ans dedication she puts into her work now. The publication added that Du has also shot three other commercial magazine covers around the globe but they've not been published yet.

Peeps took to the stunner's timeline to congratulate her for making a name for herself internationally.

busisiwe4208 commented:

"Lady Du, ahh you make me cry. You are soo beautiful inside and outside, love you."

kreezy_officials said:

"QUEEN INDEED."

luhlehlalaphi wrote:

"My favourite person."

muna.mutsva commented:

"Beautiful ma. Congratulations again!"

prescillapheehw added:

"You deserve the THRONE."

Lady Du takes on #UmlandoChallenge

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du also jumped on the trending #UmlandoChallenge. The Amapiano vocalist took to social media to share a clip of herself dancing to the smash yanos hit.

Lady Du, Sir Trill, Young Stunna and Sino Msolo, among others, dropped a banger titled Umlando and Mzansi is showing love to it. Peeps have been sharing videos of themselves doing the Umlando dance on top of concrete fences, cars and balconies, to name a few.

Lady Du also took to Instagram and shared a clip of herself taking on the challenge. Most of her fans and peers in the entertainment industry said the stunner nailed the challenge.

