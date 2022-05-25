The host of Enough Is Enough , Phumeza Mdabe , has been praised by some of her fans , while others claimed she was too emotionally involved during the latest episode

, , , The presenter was dealing with a case of a mother and daughter who have been at loggerheads for a long time , but the daughter did not want to share her side of the story

, She tried by all means to get the daughter to speak, but some people felt that she picked the mother's side and did not give the daughter a chance to share why she's not on good terms with her mom

The latest episode of Enough Is Enough divided Mzansi. The host of the show, Phumeza Mdabe, trended after the heated episode of the new show ended.

The viewers of the show took to social media to rate her presenting skills. Many agreed that she handled her second episode well. Some of her fans praised her for handling the situation well, while others said that she got too emotional involved.

The media personality tried to resolve an issue between a concerned mother and her daughter. They've been feuding for a long time and the mother wanted them to solve the issue and move on. The daughter did not want to share her side of the story with Phumeza Mdabe even after she begged her, according to Twitter comments.

@nthabeemosh wrote:

"I don’t blame Phumeza! Some things are shocking, you’ll even forget you’re presenting."

@awanda_maxongo said:

"I don’t care, Phumeza handled this very well I was also fuming."

@Pickles_20k commented:

"Yoh I totally understand Phumeza’s anger for this girl yhuu iyaKwatisa lendaba shem. Also, this girl is testing God hey. You don’t do such things to your own mother, man!"

@_uNonnie wrote:

"Phumeza is doing an amazing job and it's only her second episode. She's empathetic. She's firm. She asks the right questions."

@Nthabis11178504 added:

"Phumeza is great for the show and she didn't really cloud the issue with emotions, she was firm. The daughter will live to regret the pain she caused her mother."

