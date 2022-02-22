Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London took to her timeline recently to show off her brand new R1.8 million whip to scores of her followers and friends in the industry

The reality TV star arrived in her stunning G-Wagon at the dealership in Umhlanga, north of Durban on Sunday when she went to collect her Mercedes-Benz V300d

The singer's peers in the celebrity world and her followers took to her timeline to congratulate the stunner for adding another luxurious ride to her car collection

The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London is living a soft life. The stunner took to social media recently to show off her new R1.8 million whip.

'RHOD' Star Londie London bought a new R1.8 million car. Image: @londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

The singer posted a clip of herself arriving at the dealership in Umhlanga, north of Durban to collect the Mercedes-Benz V300d on Sunday, 20 February. The media personality arrived in her G-Wagon at the dealership.

In the video she posted on Instagram, Londie's two lux whip can be seen leaving the dealership towards the end of the video. Man, she's really about that reality TV star life! According to The South African, Londie captioned her post:

"iMama malibe neBus (a married woman must have a bus)."

Mzansi stars and Londie's fans took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Many congratulated her for buying the new car.

Babes Wodumo said:

"Congrats baby wami."

nthabshashi wrote:

"Imama is so gorgeous and deserves all the happiness in the world."

asivemsitho commented:

"Congratulations sisi, you’re blessed."

miss_blvck_chxck said:

"Congrats fam, so happy for you @londie_london_official."

siza_ntombenhle wrote:

"It’s what you arrived in and what you are leaving in for me, congratulations."

p_holeni added:

"A spoilt mama!! Congratulations, your husband is for keeps."

Lerato Kganyago's hubby gifts her a G-Wagon on Valentine's Day

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lerato Kganyago did not just get a hotel from her hubby on Valentine's Day. The media personality's boo, Thami Ndlala, also blessed her with a brand new G-Wagon.

The stunner took to social media to share a heart-melting video of herself getting her lux gift from her boo. Many peeps gave Thami his flowers while he's still alive when it comes to Valentine's Day Olympics.

The man knows how to spoil his wife when the whole world celebrates the day of love. He has been going all out to impress her ever since they got hitched. The Metro FM presenter took to Instagram to post a clip of herself receiving her new whip.

