“A Hotel and a G63”: Lerato Kganyago’s Valentine’s Day Gifts Keep Coming

Lerato Kganyago's Valentine's Day gifts keep coming as she has shared that she also got a brand new G-Wagon from her hubby on Monday, 14 February

The media personality's boo, Thami Ndlala, also spoiled the stunner with a brand new hotel and restaurant when the world celebrated the day of the lovers

The Metro FM presenter's celeb friends and her followers took to her timeline to congratulate her after she posted a video receiving the car on her socials

Lerato Kganyago did not just get a hotel from her hubby on Valentine's Day. The media personality's boo, Thami Ndlala, also blessed her with a brand new G-Wagon.

Lerato Kganyago also got a G-Wagon on Valentine’s Day. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

The stunner took to social media to share a heart-melting video of herself getting her lux gift from her boo. Many peeps have given Thami his flowers while he's still alive when it comes to Valentine's Day Olympics.

The man knows how to spoil his wife when the whole world celebrates the day of love. He has been going all out to impress her ever since they got hitched. The Metro FM presenter took to Instagram to post a clip of herself receiving her new whip. According to OkMzansi, the star captioned it:

"You know my pain, you know my JOY. Thank You."

Lerato's peers in the entertainment industry and her followers took to her comment section to congratulate her.

lebo_jojo_mokoena said:

"Keep leading the pack!"

winnie_ntshaba wrote:

"Oh wow Lerato….. you are deserving of all the good things that have come and still coming your way."

misspru_dj commented:

"Whose chopping onions? This is so beautiful."

nthabelengnk said:

"Soft, soft life... the man who knows how to love his woman right... congratulations Lerato for all of your blessings."

mashoto_mokwena wrote:

"A hotel and G63."

fanele_edison__ added:

"Love is beautiful Agh! I can’t stop watching."

Source: Briefly News