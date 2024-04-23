Viewers of Smoke and Mirrors are disappointed with Hlomla Dandala's portrayal of Ceaser, feeling he doesn't match up to former actor Zolisa Xaluva

Dandala, excited about his new role, sees it as a challenging opportunity to showcase his skills

Social media users are calling for Xaluva's return, stating that Dandala's performance is not as convincing as the villainous character

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Smoke and Mirrors viewers have shared their thoughts on The River star Hlomla Dandala as the new Ceaser in the show. Many said the character is no longer giving them the chills they got when Zolisa Xaluva played the part.

‘Smoke and Mirrors’ fans are complaining about Hlomla Dandala as the new Ceaser. Image: @officialhlomladandala and @zolisaxaluva

Source: Instagram

Hlomla Dandala excited about his new role

Hlomla Dandala is an actor par excellence, but fans feel he is not nailing his new role as Ceaser in the soapie Smoke and Mirrors. Dandala replaced the talented Zolisa Xaluva after the former Generations star left the show to join Mzansi Magic’s crime drama series, Code 13 as Detective Bheki Ndlovu.

Speaking to IOL about his new role, Dandala said playing Ceaser is challenging, but he knows it will bring out the best of him. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Playing a villainous character such as Caesar will surely bring the best out of me."

Mzansi not feeling Hlomla Dandala's new role

Social media users are not happy with the new Ceaser. Many viewers said there was something off about the character, and they are calling for Zolisa's return.

@Mama_KGOTLI said:

"Bring back Zolisa Xaluva. This is not gonna work"

@LadySeniorKage commented:

"I feel so disconnected from the new Caesar . It's not working, maan. Bring back Zolisa . No offense to Hlomla but hai maan...noh#SmokeandMirrors."

@Mama_KGOTLI added:

"Zolisa was the show.He had that thing Maan.The show won't be the same without him"

@Luntukazi_ noted:

"This thing of changing characters phakathi na phakathi kwe nantsika is just not on. #SmokeAndMirrors"

@YoungDrop6 said:

"Real Ceasar wouldn't not cry this new character of Ceasar is a Red Flag for me‍♂️"

@McShandoo added:

"I'm not happy with our new Ceaser it's so cringe watching Hlomla as Ceaser , his acting is so off for this role. I think he is better acting a lover not a fighter it just doesn't work for me, every time he appears I wanna fast forward #SmokeandMirrors."

Former Isibaya actor Siyabonga Thwala talks about his new role

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South African actor and former Isibaya star Siyabonga Thwala is gearing up to bless us with his presence on-screen once again as he bagged a new acting gig on an upcoming series.

The former Isibaya actor Siyabonga Thwala recently spoke about the new role he bagged on an upcoming Showmax original Empini.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News